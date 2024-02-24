Illegal from Venezuela Arrested in Blunt Force Trauma Death of Laken Riley, 22: Report

Remember what Trump said about illegal immigration? “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime.”

And they’re sending killers. Trump made the statement in 2015 concerning the wave of illegals coming in from Mexico, but it holds for a small portion of all illegal immigrants coming in from all over the world due to the Biden administration’s disastrous open border policy — “they’re not sending their best.”

In yet another example of this, Jose Antonio Ibarra — a reportedly illegal immigrant from Venezuela — was arrested by the University of Georgia Police Department in connection with the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, according to News Nation.

Police announced that the 26-year-old Ibarra was not a student at UGA and did not know Riley personally. Department of Homeland Security and other sources confirmed the accused murderer crossed into the U.S. in September of 2022 via El Paso, Texas.

Here’s the kicker: Ibarra was released into the public because of a lack of detention space.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said at a news conference Friday that the senseless killing happened because Ibarra “saw an individual and bad things happened.”

The charges against Ibarra are expected to include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

Riley’s body was found after she went on a jog Thursday on the university campus. The cause of death was reportedly blunt force trauma. In other words, she was beaten to death.

Officers found Riley with “visible injuries” across a busy road from a large dorm and dining hall complex. She was lying unconscious in a forested area near the university intramural fields.

A student at UGA until last spring, Riley had transferred to a nursing program at a nearby school, Augusta University. She was on the dean’s list.

As one X poster put it, “Unbelievably sad due to our #BorderInvasion.”

Georgia student killing suspect illegally migrated to US: Authorities | … https://t.co/igJcxAB2uO via @YouTube Unbelievably sad due to our #BorderInvasion — 4freedomofspeech (@4freedomofspee1) February 24, 2024

The problem is simple: Biden’s open border policies + overcrowding in detention centers + releasing illegals into the public = crime. Why can’t the Biden administration do the math? The only possible answer is that they don’t want to solve the problem. Too bad they don’t have the cajones to come out and say it.

Far too often, illegal immigration is not the victimless crime that progressives keep saying it is. According to The Heritage Foundation, “A 2021 Department of Justice report revealed that 64% of federal arrests in 2018 involved noncitizens, despite them comprising only 7% of the population at that time.”

In April of 2023, Customs and Border Protection encountered over 275,000 illegal immigrants crossing the borders nationwide. December 2023 set a record for the number of illegal immigrants coming across the border with more than 370,000 encounters.

And they keep coming.

The fact that the great majority of illegal immigrants are not criminals is beside the point. With these kinds of numbers, a significant number of them are. One-tenth of one percent of one million is 1,000.

In 2023 alone, there were at least 3.2 million encounters with illegal immigrants, according to the GOP Homeland Security Committee website. Of those, 169 were on the terrorist watchlist.

You do the math. There are potentially thousands of criminals walking the streets of U.S. cities and towns that came across the border last year.

They aren’t sending their best. The Biden administration has betrayed the American citizens he swore to protect.

Just ask the family and friends of Laken Riley.

