Allegations of misconduct are surfacing in Virginia where Republican Glenn Youngkin has waged a fierce battle against Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor.

Multiple allegations emerged Tuesday that poll workers were demanding voters wear masks in order to vote, with some alleging that this was a tactic designed to sway a contest in which the margin was expected to be razor-thin.

Virginia’s Republican Party alerted voters that claims they needed to be masked to vote should be disregarded.

“There have been several reports from voters who say they were told by poll workers that they are required to wear a mask in order to vote. To be clear, if someone is not wearing a face covering they may NOT be turned away or refused their right to vote,” the party tweeted.

There have been several reports from voters who say they were told by poll workers that they are required to wear a mask in order to vote. To be clear, if someone is not wearing a face covering they may NOT be turned away or refused their right to vote. pic.twitter.com/bvLzWA7m26 — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) November 2, 2021

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, said he could vouch firsthand for the claims and pondered the significance of trying to impose mask rules in a tight election.

“I was told at my polling station I couldn’t vote without a mask. Knowing what the GOP thinks about masks, isn’t this just an illegal barrier to voting? But I can count on one thing our judges will do nothing,” he tweeted.

I was told at my polling station I couldn’t vote without a mask. Knowing what the GOP thinks about masks, isn’t this just an illegal barrier to voting? But I can count on one thing our judges will do nothing. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 2, 2021

Journalist Charlie Hurt noted this is more than a simple misunderstanding.

“To be clear, this is illegal voter suppression. You may vote at any polling place in Virginia — even in schools — with or without a mask no matter what local election officials tell you,” he wrote.

To be clear, this is illegal voter suppression. You may vote at any polling place in Virginia — even in schools — with or without a mask no matter what local election officials tell you. https://t.co/YcOmPWFJnN — Charlie Hurt (@CharlesHurt) November 2, 2021

Others also weighed in on what was clearly not just an incident at one location.

Just got this text. They were trying to require masks at my polling place in a jurisdiction with no mask mandate in place. pic.twitter.com/WqgcyO4LYF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 2, 2021

It was not until the afternoon — six hours after the polls had opened — that Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper tried to set the record straight in an email to counties, and it was not until even later that the state’s Department of Elections issued a public notice about the incidents.

All voters to are encouraged to wear a mask when they go to their polling place, but you CANNOT be turned away because you don’t wear one. Find your polling place and get more information on voting today: https://t.co/9dQZ1gEMwF #VAisForVoters #VaElections2021 pic.twitter.com/H5pjDf2g3H — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) November 2, 2021

Virginia election commissioner reminds poll workers that they may NOT impose a mask mandate on voting in Virginia. If someone working the polls tries to suppress your vote, know your rights. pic.twitter.com/8Vp0BjNHhc — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 2, 2021

“We have gotten several reports of voters either being turned away or being made to wait until the polling place is clear before being allowed to vote if they refuse to wear a mask,” Piper wrote.

“You may not turn voters away because they are not wearing masks. While masks are encouraged, every eligible voter is entitled to cast a ballot at their polling place.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.