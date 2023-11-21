Illegals Aliens Taking Thanksgiving Turkeys from Low-Income NYC Residents

Once again, we see Americans at the back of the line while illegal aliens take precedence, this time as low-income Americans end up losing their place in line at local New York food banks.

Reports say that NYCHA tenants are finding illegal aliens lining up to take advantage of the limited resources for low-income and needy citizens.

Georgia Butler, a Queensbridge Houses resident, is discouraged by the influx of illegals into the Big Apple, according to WNYW-TV.

“We do we have to take the butt of everything,” Butler told the station. “This community is already suffering.”

Residents rely on the weekly mobile food banks.

Butler, though, noted that this week the illegal aliens were even first in line to take the Thanksgiving turkeys.

“They were first on line for the turkeys this morning,” Butler told the station. “They tell you to be there at 11 o’clock. You get there at like 10:30, 10:45, but they are already out there. The line is from over there it’s over here.”

The avalanche of illegals has clashed with the local low-income residents. According to WNYW, one such clash sent some of the combatants to the hospital.

These food banks were never meant for illegal aliens. They are meant for actual citizens in need, not lawbreaking illegals that are here to take from all of us.

Is illegal immigration a top concern for you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (45 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

In a recent graphic assembled by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, it was estimated that there are more than one million illegals in the Empire State costing taxpayers $6,846 per illegal. The illegals also cost the state $4.65 billion in education dollars, $1.75 billion in extra police and corrections budgets, not to mention more spending in healthcare, and public assistance dollars.

“That amounts to a burden of $1,321 per New York household,” the group said.

The citizens of New York have ended up in second place for months as illegals have flooded the city and city officials have redirected millions of tax dollars to provide free lodging, free food, clothing, healthcare, and even worked to get them jobs.

For instance, last week it was announced that Mayor Eric Adams axed $547 million from the Big Apple’s education budget.

Many of the mayor’s cuts were scheduled to take place immediately, including cuts in the preschool program, and cuts in next summer’s programs, according to Chalkbeat New York.

Adams also made massive cuts in the New York Police Department, including the loss of one-fifth of the force, a 13.5 percent cut in officers, the Daily Mail reported. The cuts will put the force below 30,000, down from 36,000.

Along with the cuts in the police and education budgets, many other city departments are suffering cuts, such as the New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Queens Public Library

Adams warned that the cost of illegals swamping the city.

“In the recent months our administration has delivered for you over and over again. Jobs are up, crime is down and everyday we are delivering for working people,” Adams said last Thursday.

“But for months, you’ve heard me talk about the fiscal challenges the city is facing as the cost of asylum seeker humanitarian crisis have skyrocketed – placing great strain on our budget,” he added.

He also noted that some “tough choices” have to be made.

“At the same time, COVID-19 stimulus funding is sunsetting — we have been clear that without significant, timely action from our state and federal partners, we will be forced to make some tough choices,” he said.

City officials estimate that the illegals are costing the Bid Apple $10 million a day. The illegal border crossers taking and returning nothing.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.