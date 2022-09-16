As Illegals Arrive in Martha's Vineyard, Here's How Many Could Fit in Obama's Mansion

It seems every day the Biden administration slogs on, more proof arises of screenwriter Burt Prelutsky’s maxim: “If liberals didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.”

The latest humiliating examples of progressive hypocrisy came from the elitist enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Last June, travel and lifestyle site Galavante covered some of the famous and powerful people who frequent the Vineyard, as it is called. The Obamas, the Clintons, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Murray and Spike Lee are all known to live or hang out there.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, gave the affluent resort community a taste of the consequences of the open borders rich leftists advocate. DeSantis sent two planes with about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

With this action, DeSantis fulfilled an idea he first advocated back in 2021.

Many of the subsequent meltdowns, and amused reactions, were posted on Twitter.

The Biden admin has aided and abetted an invasion on our southern border resulting in Texas and Arizona border towns facing a surge of nearly 2 million illegal migrants just this year. But the only time Democrats care is when 50 of them are sent to their favorite vacation spot. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) September 16, 2022

The Cape Cod Times featured Lisa Belcastro, coordinator of the Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter, who was sent out to make excuses about getting rid of their unexpected guests.

Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro on the migrants flown https://t.co/KKK2oEZcVR — Cape Cod Times (@capecodtimes) September 15, 2022



In a video interview, Belcastro said, “The difficult challenges are, we have, at some point in time, they have to move from here to somewhere else, right?”

Progressives always want someone else to handle the problems their policies cause.

Belcastro went on to claim there was no way for Martha’s Vineyard to take in 50 people.

The locale famous for sprawling estates, mansions and summer homes had the gall to claim there was no room or resources for the illegal immigrants.

The Daily Wire put that claim in context.

DeSantis’s Rapid Response Director, Christina Pushaw, called out some notable Martha’s Vineyard residents by name.

Wow! This Martha’s Vineyard Democrat doesn’t seem very welcoming or progressive. “We don’t have housing for 50 immigrants.” Uh, don’t the Obamas have a 10 bedroom mansion there? That will fit half of them. pic.twitter.com/NDFtx4eTT7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

Barack Obama once said, “I do think, at some point you’ve made enough money.”

In another example of progressive double standards, Obama and his wife Michelle then bought a Martha’s Vineyard estate that listed for almost $15 million in 2019. There they have flaunted a lavish and privileged lifestyle.

The Obamas must not really be worried about global warming and rising sea levels if they spent that much on beachfront property.

In fact, the Obamas are so indifferent to their carbon footprints, they applied to install three enormous fossil-fuel tanks in their mansion earlier this year.

Advice site Lifehacker once offered a formula of how many people could attend a party: “Divide the square footage of your home by five (the approximate number of feet each guest needs in personal space). That number equals how many people can fit comfortably in your home.”

The Obamas’ mansion is reported to be just under 6,900 square feet. Divided by five, that means about 1,380 people could fit for an evening. They reportedly hosted at least 200 for Barack’s infamous maskless birthday party last August, which was described as “scaled back” due to COVID restrictions at the time. There should be plenty of room for 50 to have a more extended stay.

But that would require some entitled elites to actually walk the walk, not just talk the talk of virtue signaling. It will never happen.

