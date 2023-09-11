More Illegals Caught at US-Canadian Border in 2023 Than Entire Previous Decade: Chief Patrol Agent

Illegal immigrants aren’t only infiltrating the United States at the southern border.

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia of the United States Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector indicates his agents have apprehended more than 6,100 persons in the last 11 months.

The apprehensions in the Vermont, New York and New Hampshire border sector are more than those in the last 10 years — combined.

Garcia shared photos of migrant groups traveling through the border region at night.

Over 6,100 apprehensions from 76 different countries in just 11 months, surpassing the last 10 years combined. Swanton Sector Agents are resolute and determined to hold the line across our 295 miles of border in northeastern New York, Vermont & New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/XQMV7AUiYa — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) September 6, 2023

Garcia issued a memorandum to his superiors seeking a “quick turnaround” of agents to his sector in February, according to the New York Post.

The official described a phenomenon of mostly Mexican nationals entering the United States through Canada.

Border Patrol has resorted to asking for volunteers to report to the swarmed sector — after previously seeking volunteers for the southern border.

Do you believe Biden’s border policies put Americans in danger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (23 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

NEW: Border Patrol leadership is asking for agents to voluntarily deploy to the northern border’s overwhelmed Swanton sector (VT/NH/NY), which has seen an 846% increase in illegal crossings since October, and saw more illegal crossings in January (367) than the previous 12… pic.twitter.com/sb4UnJAWOy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2023

The crossings may be fueled by a perception that asylum is easier to obtain after crossing the northern border.

Apprehensions have topped 5,400 in just over 10 months—eclipsing the previous 9 years combined. Our #BorderPatrol Agents are tirelessly patrolling 295 miles of border, and YOU CAN HELP. Reporting suspicious activity helps ensure border security & community safety. 1-800-689-3362 pic.twitter.com/Ipsex8kl9T — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) August 7, 2023

The United States and Canada reached a deal earlier this year on a mutual arrangement to turn away asylum seekers at their respective borders, according to NPR.

Canada sought tougher rules following a growing phenomenon of migrants arriving from the U.S. in Quebec using New York’s Roxham Road.

Many migrants attempt to claim U.S. asylum after flying to Canada to cross the border.

New York Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins accused Department of Homeland Security officials of neglecting the northern border in a June letter.

Higgins objected to DHS policy shifting personnel from the northern border to the southern border, accusing him of stripping the former of its resources.

The United States has seen record-setting levels of illegal immigration under the administration of President Joe Biden, according to Axios.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.