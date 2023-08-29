Illegals Defeat Locals: City Turns Former High School Into Shelter Despite Judge's Ruling, Massive Outcry

Concerned neighbors and parents of a New York City community have been unable to stop their own city government from establishing a shelter for illegal aliens near a school — even though they briefly obtained a court order that was later overturned.

The city government began housing the group in St. John Villa Academy, a city-owned former Catholic school site on Staten Island, on Friday, according to WABC-TV.

Speaking at a protest outside of the location on Friday, New York state Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Republican, said the migrant shelter location is across the street from an all-girls high school,

NY Senator Lanza last night protesting Biden’s immigration policy at St John Villas HS in Staten Island, now being used as an immigrant center. pic.twitter.com/j0u5FIAgOT — heatherpropes (@lamphp) August 26, 2023

At the protest, community members and parents chanted to the migrants to “go home.”

BREAKING:

Migrants have arrived at the St John Villa Academy to chants of “go home” from men women and children. pic.twitter.com/Qy23fYSvPH — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) August 25, 2023

Three residents of the neighborhood were even arrested in protests against the migrant shelter, according to WABC.

12:14am and protestors outside St. John Villa Academy told to move from in front of school by NYPD. Protestors begin to rally through neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/EUF7t3pCjC — Victoria Manna (@Victoriamanna) August 25, 2023

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis summarized the legal battle to prevent the high school’s use as a migrant shelter in a Friday video.

JUST IN: Judge issues restraining order and vacate order to prevent illegal immigrants from moving in to St. John’s Villa Academy #StatenIsland. We will continue to look for every legal and legislative angle to stop this madness. pic.twitter.com/ZjdWzhRAEj — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) August 25, 2023

Another judge later overturned the ruling obtained by local officials barring the use of the school for migrant housing on appeal, according to Spectrum News.

“We are extremely disappointed by the decision to reverse Judge [Wayne Ozzi’s] ruling today,” said State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, according to Spectrum News.

“We will continue to fight in the Court and in every available avenue to ensure this shelter is closed down.”

As the son of immigrants, I am not anti-immigrant but I am anti-stupidity. The plan to open a migrant shelter at the old St. John Villa Academy is stupid and short-sighted. The site is right next door to St. Joseph Hill Academy where young children attend school daily. pic.twitter.com/nAad4hUPVb — Mike Tannousis (@MikeTannousis) August 25, 2023

More Staten Island officials have expressed concerns over the potential use of other community spaces as migrant shelters — including a New York National Guard armory.

As we’re simultaneously fighting the illegal shelter at St. John’s Villa Academy, rumors have begun circulating about the Staten Island Amory on Manor Road being considered as yet another location to house migrants. I, alongside, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Senator Andrew… pic.twitter.com/d0ypprQfoU — Sam Pirozzolo (@SamForNYC) August 26, 2023

New York City — a self-declared “sanctuary city” that offers the local homeless and illegals a right to shelter — has been inundated with a torrent of illegal aliens during the administration of President Joe Biden.

