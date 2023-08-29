Share
Illegals Defeat Locals: City Turns Former High School Into Shelter Despite Judge's Ruling, Massive Outcry

 By Richard Moorhead  August 29, 2023 at 10:30am
Concerned neighbors and parents of a New York City community have been unable to stop their own city government from establishing a shelter for illegal aliens near a school — even though they briefly obtained a court order that was later overturned.

The city government began housing the group in St. John Villa Academy, a city-owned former Catholic school site on Staten Island, on Friday, according to WABC-TV.

Speaking at a protest outside of the location on Friday, New York state Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Republican, said the migrant shelter location is across the street from an all-girls high school,

At the protest, community members and parents chanted to the migrants to “go home.”

Three residents of the neighborhood were even arrested in protests against the migrant shelter, according to WABC.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis summarized the legal battle to prevent the high school’s use as a migrant shelter in a Friday video.

Another judge later overturned the ruling obtained by local officials barring the use of the school for migrant housing on appeal, according to Spectrum News.

“We are extremely disappointed by the decision to reverse Judge [Wayne Ozzi’s] ruling today,” said State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, according to Spectrum News.

“We will continue to fight in the Court and in every available avenue to ensure this shelter is closed down.”

More Staten Island officials have expressed concerns over the potential use of other community spaces as migrant shelters — including a New York National Guard armory.

New York City — a self-declared “sanctuary city” that offers the local homeless and illegals a right to shelter — has been inundated with a torrent of illegal aliens during the administration of President Joe Biden.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead




