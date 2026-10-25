Illegals May Face Military 'Heat Ray' at Border: Hegseth Loans DHS Weapon for Testing

The Department of War has officially authorized the Department of Homeland Security to test a military-grade heat ray for use in future operations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This testing was approved in a memorandum signed by DoW Secretary Pete Hegeseth acquired by CNN on Wednesday.

Officially known as an Active Denial System (ADS), the heat ray is a nonlethal weapon that shoots an invisible beam of electromagnetic waves that can reach just over half a mile away, the U.S. military told the outlet.

The beam causes a burning sensation when it comes into contact with skin that the Pentagon has previously compared to the feeling of a heat blast from opening a hot oven that lasts ten to 15 minutes.

Additionally, the beam generates “an instinctive and irresistible urge to run from the effect,” per CNN.

“CBP is continually evaluating new technology, especially technology that can save lives while simultaneously enhancing national security effectiveness,” a public affairs official from DHS told the DCNF.

The Pentagon referred the DCNF to the DHS when asked for comment.

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The memorandum authorizes “temporary loan” of one ADS to DHS for seven months, which began in September. DHS is entirely responsible for “system employment, use and development of tactics, techniques and procedures” the memorandum outlines, stating that it “shall not be operated by DoW (Department of War) personnel.”

At the end of the seven month period, DHS can submit a request for further use of the mechanism in border operations, according to the outlet.

This system was previously deployed in Afghanistan, but ceased to use it during active combat operations.

Border patrol has previously contemplated using it as a crow control mechanism in areas with high concentrations of illegal crossings, but ultimately declined, CNN reported.

The Trump administration has highly prioritized border security.

At the start of the month, the U.S. military deployed an additional 500 troops to the Rio Grande Valley after cartel members shot at Coast Guard Personnel.

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