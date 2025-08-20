Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Accused of Betraying Citizens by Signing Bill to Give Illegals a Big Handout

It appears that Democrats have no Plan B.

Indeed, their behavior both before and since President Donald Trump returned to the White House suggests an all-or-nothing strategy. They tried to change the American electorate by importing voters through open borders. Now, they have no choice but to double-, triple-, and quadruple-down on that treasonous effort.

Tuesday on Facebook, Illinois House Republicans blasted J.B. Pritzker, the state’s Democrat governor and a potential 2028 presidential candidate, for signing a bill that makes taxpayer-funded student financial aid available to illegal immigrants.

“Why would we prioritize the needs of non-citizens over legal Illinois residents?” Illinois House Republicans wrote.

According to Fox News, the bill provides that “a student who is an Illinois resident and who is not otherwise eligible for federal financial aid, including, but not limited to, a transgender student who is disqualified for failure to register for selective service or a noncitizen student who has not obtained lawful permanent residence, shall be eligible for financial aid and benefits.”

Meanwhile, according to a news release from her office, Republican State Rep. Regan Deering has introduced legislation designed to ensure that no non-citizen will ever receive priority over U.S. citizens in Illinois’ public higher-education system.

“Punishing U.S. citizens while rewarding unlawful presence is upside down,” Deering said. “We will not treat citizens like second-class. This legislation restores basic fairness and keeps our state on the right side of federal law.”

Deering also accused Pritzker of prioritizing illegal immigrants for political reasons, a decision she called “abhorrent.”

“We should govern with common sense and basic fairness — not with an eye on the White House,” the state representative wrote, referring to a move that the governor undoubtedly regards as one that will ingratiate him with the Democrats’ lunatic base, whose votes he will need if he hopes to win the party’s 2028 nomination.

Likewise, Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois had harsh words for the state’s governor.

“Illinois is being bankrupted so JB Pritzker can virtue-signal for illegals,” Miller wrote on the social media platform X. “It’s utter betrayal and hardworking families are paying the price.”

Miller also included a one-minute clip from her recent appearance on “The Annie Frey Show” podcast.

“I think he’s a pompous windbag,” the congresswoman said of Pritzker, “and he’s siding with criminals over victims. He sides with illegals over the citizens and taxpayers of Illinois.”

Illinois is being bankrupted so JB Pritzker can virtue-signal for illegals. It’s utter betrayal and hardworking families are paying the price. @anniefreyshow pic.twitter.com/Aua7ohiPnJ — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) August 19, 2025

Sadly, Pritzker’s move might indeed appeal to Democrat voters, who will always choose virtue-signaling over common sense.

But then what? As Trump showed in 2024, Republicans can and should campaign successfully against Democrats’ insane policies favoring illegal immigrants. No doubt Republicans will do so again, no matter whom they choose as their 2028 presidential nominee.

In short, Democrats have hitched their wagons to the tree stump of illegal immigration. With the establishment media regularly lying on their behalf, they thought they could abet a border invasion and then gaslight Americans into believing that it was not happening, or, if it was happening, that it was a good thing. They failed.

Now, they have no idea what to do besides more of the same.

