The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Business and Money
Print

Illinois Officials Push 85 Cents/Gal Gas Tax, Highest in Nation

By Greg Bishop
April 9, 2018 at 2:47pm

Print

A free market think tank says before lawmakers consider more than doubling the motor fuel tax, they should find as much savings and efficiencies as possible when planning infrastructure projects.

During a House hearing last week, Mary Craighead from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute said the roads in Illinois are so bad, and the backlog of infrastructure improvements is so large, that policy makers should increase the gas tax.

“The gasoline tax would need to be as high as 85 cents per gallon and a special fuel tax, which covers diesel fuel, would need to be as high as a dollar per gallon to make up the shortfall,” Craighead said.

Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Marc Scribner said before talking about increases, policy makers should find ways to cut costs.

“We do have existing barriers – government procurement policies, prevailing wage requirements, project labor agreements – that do drive up the cost of delivery,” Scribner said.

The national Tax Foundation puts Illinois’ tax per gallon in 2017 eleventh highest at 34 cents. Increasing Illinois’ gas tax at 85 cents a gallon would make it nearly one-and-a-half times Pennsylvania’s 58 cents a gallon. Pennsylvania had the highest gas tax in the nation in 2017, according to the Tax Foundation.

Craighead said another idea is to increase the vehicle registration fee from $101 yearly to $578 a year.

“That’s a 472 percent increase,” Craighead said, adding that the state needs to consider alternative funding mechanisms.

“One of those being a vehicle miles traveled fee, and something between 4 to 5 cents per mile would generate nearly as much funding as needed here.”

Critics of a VMT, like state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Raymond, have raised concerns about such proposals in the past.

“A lot of us have to drive many, many miles to our workplace or to drop kids off at school or whatever the case may be,” Bourne told Illinois News Network in January.

“It’s very different than city life where they may not be driving many miles at all.”

Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Marc Scribner said any VMT should be done with a pilot program first, where volunteers would also get the gas tax they pay at the pump reimbursed, or credited.

If a VMT is made permanent, Scribner said it should not be levied on top of already existing fuel taxes.

Regardless, Scribner said raising taxes is easy, but “it’s much harder and it takes a lot more thought to actually address problems in existing policies.”

A version of this article appeared on Watchdog.org.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Gas Prices, Illinois, Labor, taxes

By: Greg Bishop on April 9, 2018 at 2:47pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Scott Kelnhofer

‘Cosby Show’ Actress Lunges at Bill Outside Courtroom Hours Before Retrial Began

Becky Loggia

diamond and silk

Two Trump-Supporting Black Women Reportedly Deemed ‘Unsafe to Community’ by Facebook

Jack Davis

Fox News Suffers Humiliating Defeat in Ratings Battle

Kevin Daley

Trump To Replace Liberal 9th Circuit Judge

Joe Setyon

michael cohen

Breaking: Mueller Raids Michael Cohen’s Office… Seizes Property

Jack Davis

John Laubscher

Syracuse University Student Deported After Gun Store Owner Prevents Potential School Shooting

Chris Agee

Mueller Grand Jury Witness Speaks Out- ‘Enough Is Enough’

Joshua Gill

Texas Church Wipes Out Medical Debt for Over 4,000 Vets and Their Families

Recently Posted