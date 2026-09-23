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Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 22, 2026, in New York City.
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Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 22, 2026, in New York City. (JP Yim / Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

Illinois Taxpayers Appear to Be Footing the Bill for Billionaire Pritzker's Weight Loss Drug

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 23, 2026 at 3:30am
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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker revealed to “CBS Mornings” that for the last two years he has been using a GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

In a CBS News interview broadcast Monday, Pritzker said he’s lost 80 pounds so far and he feels “a whole lot different and a whole lot better.”

“I’ve been overweight most of my life, really, since I was probably 7 or 8 years old,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker told the network a diabetes diagnosis two years ago pushed the change. A doctor recommended a GLP-1 and warned he might need treatment for life. Pritzker said he injects weekly, walks about four miles most mornings, and is off insulin.

Buried later in the same interview was the line that matters to people who pay Illinois taxes. Pritzker said GLP-1 treatments are on the state insurance plan for 55,000 state employees.

Should taxpayers be funding this?

“Why? We’re going to save money,” he said.

Fewer people with diabetes, and less obesity, means fewer other diseases and savings for the state health system.


Pritzker is the governor, a state employee. The plan he just advertised covers the class of drug he has been taking for two years.

CBS News did not produce his personal claim form. It does not take a forensic accountant to see how this looks.

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Forbes, cited by the Chicago Sun-Times, puts his net worth at $4.2 billion — up $1 billion since he became governor in 2019. He is an heir to the Hyatt fortune. He can buy the shots himself.

Illinois expanded GLP-1 coverage beyond diabetes treatment to include weight loss beginning July 1, 2024, for adults with obesity, pre-diabetes, or gestational diabetes enrolled in the state employee health program.

The expansion was estimated by the governor’s office to cost $210 million in its first year, while outside analysis put the potential cost substantially higher. Individual GLP-1 prescriptions can also cost more than $16,000 per year at list-price levels.

Pritzker denied he dropped the weight to polish a 2028 presidential image. He said he has been driven his whole life to lose it and wants to remain governor “for a while longer.” He also said his platform as governor is a chance to tell people the drugs can work.


That is a nice speech from a man who will never wait in line at a pharmacy.

Working families in Illinois fund a government that already struggles to keep the lights on. The state now funds the high-demand weight-loss drug for its 55,000-person workforce, and this policy heavily spotlights the billionaire governor’s vocal praise of his own results from the drug.

If the coverage truly saves money, show the ledger. If Pritzker’s own doses are on that plan, say so. If they are not, say that too.

Until then, the picture is simple enough: Illinois taxpayers appear to be subsidizing a billionaire’s waistline, and he went on national television to call it thrift.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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