Share
News

Image of Trump and Epstein Appears Out of Nowhere - Two Huge Details Expose It as Fake

 By Jack Davis  May 9, 2023 at 4:50pm
Share

At a casual glance, the image is enough to make the blood boil.

A young Donald Trump from his wild and crazy days grins for the camera. Cozying up to Trump on his left shoulder in an almost intimate gesture is convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. And around them are young girls who look like they should be doing their homework instead of cooing over two older men.

But once the internet sleuths of social media were through, the image seems more relegated to the first lesson in a Photoshop 101 class than a blockbuster discovery.

In a world of deep fakes, AI and images doctored to show what the editor wants them to show, a picture can become a powerful political weapon of distortion. On social media, several Twitter posters explained why a close look is always necessary when a picture seems too good — or too bad — to be true.

Twitter poster Catturd suggested that a good fake gives everyone all of the usual body parts and keeps everything looking … well, human. He referred to the girl on the left of the frame, who has an arm span a WNBA all-star would envy, as well as the fact that Epstein ends where most people start growing legs.

Trending:
Biden's Big Lie Upended After Note Appears Underneath His Tweet: 'Very Misleading'

“Dear left … If you’re going to photoshop a picture … try to give Epstein a pair of legs and don’t have a girl with a 30 foot arm,” he posted.

Poster Jeffrey Myers suggested we not be too hard on the robots while they get these things right.

Related:
Donald Trump Delivers Fiery Reaction to E. Jean Carroll Verdict, Announces His Next Move

Another poster zoomed in on one section of the photo and noted the mysterious appearance of far too many hands.


After the 2019 arrest that put Epstein in the jail cell where he would later die, Trump said he may have been seen with Epstein socially, but they were not friends.

Do you think Trump will be the GOP’s nominee for president in 2024?

“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you,” Trump said then, according to The Washington Post.

The two knew each other, but about 15 years ago, Trump broke ties with Epstein.

 “The reason doesn’t make any difference, frankly,” Trump said, noting that he banned Epstein from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Image of Trump and Epstein Appears Out of Nowhere - Two Huge Details Expose It as Fake
Tucker Carlson's Lawyers Send Aggressive Letter to Fox News - They're Alleging Something Big
Donald Trump Delivers Fiery Reaction to E. Jean Carroll Verdict, Announces His Next Move
'Legendary' NYC Fox Anchor Dies at Age 81
Melania Trump Breaks Silence on 2024 Campaign, Already Has Plans for Potential White House Return
See more...

Conversation

Recently Posted

Next

Find Us

Download the App

News, Politics, Culture, and more in realtime.

About Us