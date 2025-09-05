Images, Video: Biden Seen With 'Massive Gash' on Head as He Leaves Church

A viral video from Labor Day weekend has former President Joe Biden’s team acknowledging that he underwent cancer surgery again — and re-raises his decision to run for re-election in 2024 before a June debate performance forced the issue and sent him into retirement.

In the video — which the New York Post, with its usual restraint, described (not inaccurately, it’s worth noting) as a “massive gash” — Biden is seen leaving church in Delaware and greeting well-wishers.

“I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” said Fred Karger, who filmed the video and shared it with Inside Edition.

“It looks fresh, a little hair combed over the scar. It looks to me like someone who had several basal cells, skin cancers removed from his head,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Karger (@fredkarger)

Suffice it to say that this caused a stir on social media:

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: BIDEN SPOTTED WITH MASSIVE HEAD WOUND IN DELAWARE Former president seen leaving church with large red gash across his forehead. His rep confirms he recently had Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer. Biden already had cancerous lesion removed from chest in 2023.… https://t.co/6DrKrZpPyR pic.twitter.com/jTZrq5H49B — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 4, 2025

BREAKING: Biden sparks concern after being spotted with a large, fresh head wound while leaving church in Delaware over Labor Day. The 82-year-old, already battling prostate cancer that’s spread to his bones, appeared frail with a visible gash across his forehead. Doctors say… pic.twitter.com/2rK52pPA8x — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) September 5, 2025

Karger’s guess was correct; CNN reported Thursday evening that Biden’s representatives said the former president underwent Mohs surgery, which removes cancerous skin lesions.

This comes just months after he announced he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of metastatic prostate cancer.

Per CNN:

The spokesperson did not detail when the surgery took place, but the news came as video circulating online showed the former president with a scar on his forehead.

Mohs surgery is a procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until the doctor sees no signs of skin cancer cells. It’s typically used to treat cancerous lesions that have returned after previous treatment, are fast-growing, or are in important areas like the face, hands or genitals.

As the Post noted, he was seen with a bandage in late August, which would indicate surgery sometime over the summer.

A 2023 procedure performed while he was president removed a basal cell carcinoma from his chest. That cancer is slow-growing and generally considered curable.

Had he been re-elected, would Biden have survived his second term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (173 Votes)

There were no other details, although The New York Times noted that while the Mohs procedure is used on cancers that are generally not considered life-threatening, it’s a “painstaking and time-consuming process” that “allows surgeons to remove the cancerous roots, which left unchecked can spread into the body into blood vessels, nerves and cartilage.”

We hope the procedure went well and wish the former president a speedy recovery — but we point out, again, that this man thought until the middle of last year that he was still capable of being president with his numerous health challenges, both physical and cognitive.

Aggressive, metastatic prostate cancer is hardly a condition that occurs overnight, and surgeries such as this would have been a “painstaking and time-consuming” drain on a presidency already hobbled by a man who thought he could nap through it and whose enablers thought they merely needed to show “proof of life” every once in a while.

Again, it may just be a few years difference in age between them, but the difference between Trump 45 and 47, compared with Joe Biden’s four years as 46, has been a world apart in terms of energy. Imagine Biden toddling up to Xi at a conference, freshly gashed, and trying to intimidate him. We all weaken as we age, but Biden is so weak at this point that he has virtually zero ability to intimidate anyone.

Although he may have been a bully, Biden was never particularly strong — but now he looks especially weak, and certainly too weak to survive four years of one of the most exigent jobs on earth. Not that he ever should have had it in the first place, but the fact that he wanted to continue should be considered an affront to every right-thinking American voter.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.