Imagine How Disruptive to Americans' Lives Dems Will Be If They Regain Control in Congress, If They're This Bad Now

If the Democrats take back control of the House, the Senate, or both in November, all the economic havoc that they’ve instigated through multiple government shutdowns will seem like child’s play.

The current over-month-long Department of Homeland Security shutdown comes on top of an entire government shutdown last fall for a record 43 days over nothing but their partisan priorities.

News flash: The Republicans won the White House and both chambers of Congress in 2024, meaning they have the mandate to institute the policies they ran on, including immigration enforcement and getting the nation’s fiscal house back in order after the profligate spending of the previous four years under Joe Biden and Democrat control on Capitol Hill.

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