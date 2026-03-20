Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, right, joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also a New York Democrat, left, and House Homeland Security Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, speaks at a Feb. 4 news conference on Department of Homeland Security funding at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Democrats have repeatedly sabotaged the economy with their dragged-out government shutdowns. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Imagine How Disruptive to Americans' Lives Dems Will Be If They Regain Control in Congress, If They're This Bad Now
If the Democrats take back control of the House, the Senate, or both in November, all the economic havoc that they’ve instigated through multiple government shutdowns will seem like child’s play.
The current over-month-long Department of Homeland Security shutdown comes on top of an entire government shutdown last fall for a record 43 days over nothing but their partisan priorities.
News flash: The Republicans won the White House and both chambers of Congress in 2024, meaning they have the mandate to institute the policies they ran on, including immigration enforcement and getting the nation’s fiscal house back in order after the profligate spending of the previous four years under Joe Biden and Democrat control on Capitol Hill.
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Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law