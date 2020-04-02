'Imagine' That: John Lennon's Son Blasts Media for Parroting Chinese Propaganda

Imagine liberals ignoring a Lennon.

As the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon is the offspring of probably the most famous couple in the history of rock, the kind of parentage that would normally generate blaring headlines if he took a position on any public issue.

But when his take flies in the face of the media narrative – in fact, it torches the media itself – the best the mainstream can do is pretend it never happened.

That appeared to be the case this week when Lennon took to social media to denounce the vast majority of reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, blasting mainstream reporting that not only has kowtowed to Chinese communist hypersensitivities but has accepted credulously official numbers of coronavirus cases in China to contrast them with numbers in the U.S.

“Been listening to ‘respectable’ journalists quoting CCP official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation,” Lennon wrote in one tweet, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “Calling it the Wuhan Virus but only days later telling ppl who say it’s from China they’re racist.

“The official media have lost their legitimacy.”

Been listening to ‘respectable’ journalists quoting CCP official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation. Calling it the Wuhan Virus but only days later telling ppl who say it’s from China they’re racist. The official media have lost their legitimacy. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

In another tweet, Lennon mocked the “revelation” reported Wednesday that the Chinese government had been misleading the world about the numbers of coronavirus infections in its population and the number of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Excuse me how the fudge is this breaking news? And why do we need U.S. ‘Intelligence’ to tell us what we all already know? https://t.co/3wu05HnMYO — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Anyone following the news of the coronavirus with a shred of intellectual honesty would have reached Lennon’s conclusions, too.

Notwithstanding the ludicrous idea floated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao that the virus could have somehow been brought to China by the U.S. Army, or the media’s incessant ankle-biting of President Donald Trump on the issue, sensible Americans have long been aware not only that the virus started in China but that the Chinese communist government has been lying about it from Day One.

Sensible Americans don’t include the mainstream media, of course, which fell right into line pushing the Chicom propaganda that using words such as “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese virus” was “racist.”

Now, as the spread of coronavirus worsens in the United States, liberals are taking a ghoulish glee in claiming that the U.S. leads in reported infections.

Hillary Clinton’s faults are legion, but as a former first lady, senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate, and even she should have been expected to treat the prospect of appalling American deaths from a foreign disease with some degree of seriousness.

Instead, she published a Twitter “joke” of such malicious spite it was easy to picture her licking her teeth as typed.

Conservatives and Trump supporters are outraged at the media, of course, but that’s nothing new.

What makes Lennon’s posts different is that they’re coming from rock ‘n’ roll royalty – a man whose father is an icon in the liberal world for “peace” and “love” and all the other things progressives think they believe in that conservative somehow don’t.

So what is the mainstream media’s reaction to Lennon’s posts? An overwhelming silence.

Readers of conservative outlets such as Breitbart and the Washington Examiner would know about them, but anyone relying on the mainstream media would remain ignorant.

On social media, however, Lennon’s posts got plenty of attention, and plenty of applause.

THANK GOD!!!!!! Thanks for having the courage to speak the truth Sean🙏❤️🇺🇸 — John “MacArthur Was Right” Barron (@JohnBarron1776) April 2, 2020

Right on, Sean Lennon. Knowing your genetics I must assume you’re left of center generally – no matter, we are of one accord here. I encourage a read of Mark Levin’s Unfreedom of the Press. It will round out your perspective of why they’re so corrupt, and how we can fix it. — Expodential Constitutionalist (@rodinbandon) April 1, 2020

Yes, and so has the WHO, which seems to swallow the same fake numbers. My Chinese friends call it the CCP virus because of how inept they were, covering it up at first, then brutally suppressing it. I hope this debacle results in more openness and freedom for the Chinese people. — David Pooley (@Poolio1960) April 1, 2020

It’s no stretch to say that everyone – liberal and conservative – understands that if Lennon had been attacking Trump and his administration’s handling of the Wuhan virus, the story would be on the wires, The New York Times would be showcasing it, and nightly newscasts lacking imagination would be running the story accompanied by videos with “Imagine” playing while first responders cared for the stricken.

In the current crisis, the glitterati have tried to give John Lennon’s 1971 work an almost mythic quality, as celebrities produced a self-indulgent montage of themselves singing the song and posting it on social media like it would comfort the masses in a time of peril.

(It’s almost beside the point that the song itself is a treacly jumble of half-formed thinking that says literally nothing any decent human being would believe. No heaven, no countries and no possessions isn’t some utopia where the world would “live as one.” It would be a lawless hellscape of murder and rape — an even-less-than-animal kingdom where unchecked brutality ruled. Most modern libs wouldn’t last a day.)

But Sean Lennon wasn’t criticizing Trump. He was laying down a scathing critique of the mainstream media and calling out the Chinese Communist Party – the lying government that’s literally responsible for the deaths of millions of Chinese over the decades and now tens of thousands of non-Chinese – with the meter still ticking.

So he’s ignored by the mainstream media – a Lennon ignored for telling the truth.

Imagine that.

