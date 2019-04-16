Imam Fires Off on ‘Clueless’ AOC After Her Take on 9/11

After Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized America’s homeland security response to the 9/11 attacks, the Muslim cleric who calls himself “the Imam of Peace” rebuked her via Twitter.

The aftermath of the 9/11 attacks returned to American politics last week after comments made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota were publicized in which Omar described the events of 9/11 as “someone did something.” President Donald Trump responded with a viral video.

Omar’s remarks came in the context of claiming that Muslims were discriminated against after the attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez joined in the argument, implying that any and all government restrictions and reactions in the aftermath of the attacks were “bigotry.”

“One of the ugly aftermaths of 9/11 that is too often ignored is the codified profiling of Muslim-Americans solely bc of their faith. No-fly lists. Warantless mosque surveillance. All of it. To fear+suspect all Muslims due to the actions of terrorists is bigotry. Plain & simple,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Imam Mohamad Tiwhidi, a pro-Israel Australian cleric who bills himself as the “Imam of Peace,” could not let that pass without correcting Ocasio-Cortez.

“You are absolutely clueless when it comes to national security. I am a Muslim Imam, citizen of Australia/Iraq/Iran, and I enter the US without any problems; because I do so legally by declaring all my identities. Border Force don’t care about religion, they care about intentions,” he tweeted.

In a seemingly complimentary fashion, Tawhidi has made his contempt for Omar clear — but even more so for her defenders.

“Ilhan Omar is a genuine & honest person. She is telling us exactly what she believes because she is in a position of power. She makes it clear that she is against the US and its values; and pro Sharia, terrorist CAIR & Co. Those making excuses for her: Pelosi & AOC are the liars,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez insisted that the debate over the aftermath of 9/11 was in fact all about her and her close supporters such as Omar.

“This is getting to a level that is beyond politics or partisanship,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters at a Democratic gathering last week, The Hill reported.

“The level to which Republican and conservative groups, whether they are official party apparatuses sending out emails, calling me and others domestic terrorists, or whether it’s Rupert Murdoch and the New York Post printing on the front page to circulate all around New York City an image that is incredibly upsetting and triggering for New Yorkers that were actually there … to elicit such an image for such a transparently and politically motivated attack on Ilhan …” she said.

“We are getting to the level where this is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color. And if they can’t figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is because this is not normal and this is not a normal level of political debate or rhetoric.

“As wild as it can get sometimes this is something beyond what is normal,” she said.

