If Immigrants Don't Steal Jobs, Why Is Tyson Closing US Plants and Hiring 84K Immigrants This Year?

One of the major reasons that conservatives and right-wing thinkers oppose mass immigration is the disruption it causes to the native labor market.

It’s very common that when swaths of unskilled laborers come across the border, American workers will see negative effects in response.

That’s exactly what’s occurring as Tyson Foods laid off 1,300 staffers between their poultry- and meat-processing plants in Iowa, Virginia, Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri while intending to hire thousands of illegals in New York, as reported by Daily Mail.

The company is offering a $16.50 hourly pay to New York workers alongside free immigration lawyers, showing their clear intent to get non-American applicants.

The company already employs a whopping 42,000 immigrants within its 120,000 American workforce, but wants to increase that.

Garrett Dolan, who leads the meat company’s social efforts, recently stated they “would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them.”

Dolan noted that many new hires “are going to come from refugees and immigrants, so we’re now in the business of strategically thinking that through.”

He claimed that the illegal migrants will fill the vacancies in the plants that reportedly have a high turnover rate.

This blatant favoritism has not gone unnoticed. Conservatives have rallied behind a boycott of the company while America First Legal, a conservative action group, threatens potential legal action against the company.

“It is ILLEGAL under federal law to discriminate against American citizens based on their citizenship in favor of non-citizens of any kind when it comes to employment,” the group warned online.

Of course, despite breaking federal law, many liberals attempt to argue for practices that employ illegal aliens over American citizens.

A common idea is that illegals only fill jobs that U.S. citizens do not want, something reflected in a Pew Research poll from 2020.

But the situation with Tyson shows that’s not the case as the company just laid off 1,300 employees before it announced its intent to hire more migrants.

Additionally, perhaps if the meat company used the resources it’s putting toward hiring illegals it could be employing citizens instead.

Offering immigration lawyers is undoubtedly not cheap and if that money was instead put into increased 401k matching or other benefits, more Americans would likely be applying for positions.

Conservatives aren’t completely anti-immigration. We like legal, educated, moral, pro-Western, pro-American immigrants who assimilate here and keep their money here.

Those are NOT the immigrants that the left cares about. They care about immigrants who are a net drain, invade schools, cost healthcare dollars, remit money out of country, enclave, and may well be criminals. These are the worst kinds of immigrants for America, and they’re the ones the left is dying to let in.

That’s the difference. Conservatives want immigrants who are good for America. Liberals want immigrants who hurt America.

Another common reason that many liberals feel they need to go out of their way to favor illegals is an innate guilt from American success.

America is the single most prosperous nation to exist, not just currently but throughout all of history.

But while its citizens should be celebrating that and thanking their forefathers for putting in the work to ensure a successful future, liberals take it as a reason to feel guilty.

They push the idea that American success was stolen from others, that what Americans have is not earned but rather taken from the less fortunate.

As such, they then feel this need to simply give away what took centuries to build in the name of social justice.

Once again, it’s another flawed idea.

America was built by hard-working Americans who did what had never been done before.

Ultimately, illegals purely siphon away resources and success that Americans have worked for centuries to achieve.

They’re owed nothing, regardless of liberal guilt and faulty reasoning.

