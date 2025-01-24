Immigration Attorney Resigns His Position as Judge After Federal Raid on Law Offices

The law offices of Joseph Molina Flynn were raided in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday by federal authorities, prompting the immigration lawyer to resign from his municipal court judge position.

FBI agents conducted a search of his law offices in downtown Providence after receiving a warrant authorized by a court, according to WPRI-TV.

The outlet reported that a caravan of black SUVs could be seen outside of the building, which is near the Providence Municipal Court.

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera announced that Molina Flynn has now stepped away from his role.

“As the Central Falls community knows, transparency and accountability are priorities of mine,” Rivera said, per WPRI-TV.

“In an effort to uphold the integrity and focus of the municipal court, Judge Molina Flynn has officially resigned his position,” she added.

Rivera appointed Molina Flynn to his now-former job in 2021.

The outlet reported that the investigation into Molina Flynn predates the executive orders against illegal immigration issued this week by President Donald Trump.

Two sources familiar with the case told WPRI-TV that the raid was related to Molina Flynn allegedly defrauding individuals seeking legal help with respect to immigration.

“The Office of Disciplinary Counsel is aware of the raid and that the attorney has not been charged criminally at this point,” R.I. Courts representative Lexi Kriss said.

The Providence Journal meanwhile reported that Molina Flynn was the “first openly gay person and the first formerly undocumented person to serve on the bench in Central Falls.”

Molina Flynn arrived in the United States from Colombia when he was 9 years old.

He followed family members to the United States and overstayed his visitors’ visa. He became a citizen after 15 years of residence.

Molina Flynn says on his website that his legal practice focuses on “crimmigration” consulting, as well as immigration, family, and criminal issues. He launched the practice in 2015.

He also teaches about “crimmigration” in his role as an adjunct professor at the Roger Williams University Law School.

Rhode Island Judge Joseph Molina Flynn specializing in immigration law resigns after FBI raids office https://t.co/IMyhBcZxwB pic.twitter.com/SHsC51B2h2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2025

The raid indeed comes after the start of the second Trump administration and his renewed emphasis on border security.

Trump signed several executive actions pertaining to the border in recent days, one of which was entitled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion.”

The action said that “it is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.