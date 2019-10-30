Immigration Chief Snaps Back as Wasserman Schultz Cries 'White Supremacy'

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was at her waspish worst.

The South Florida Democrat with a serpent’s tongue decided Wednesday to use her seat to brand the country’s acting immigration chief as a “white supremacist,” then hid behind her job’s privileges to try to stop him from answering.

It was appalling.

It was infuriating.

And it was about a perfect picture of how Democrats during the Trump administration are choosing to conduct what should be the country’s business.

In her questions for acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli during a hearing, Wasserman Schultz first attacked what she called the administration’s “specious attempts to distinguish between documented and undocumented immigration.”

“Specious”? Most sane people would say that’s a fairly crucial distinction to anyone who believes in the rule of law — but that might leave out a “lawmaker” like DWS.

She then got even more nauseating – openly accusing a sitting U.S. federal official of pursuing a “white supremacist ideology.”

Ken Cuccinelli: “After declaring that I’m not a white supremacist as you alluded –“ Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: “You have white supremacist policies.” KC: “–nor is the president.” DWS: “Okay. Facts matter.” KC: “Yes they do.” DWS: “Right, which is why I’m stating them.” pic.twitter.com/k5kippFM9y — The Hill (@thehill) October 30, 2019

Cuccinelli, who is under consideration to be named secretary of the Department of Home Security, according to The Hill, wasn’t backing down.

When Wasserman Schultz directed him to answer a question, he started with, “After declaring that I am not a white supremacist as you alluded — nor is the president.”

When she claimed she was simply stating facts, Cuccinelli stated the one fact that really mattered.

“You’re certainly cloaked in legislative privilege, which means you can get away with not telling the truth,” he said.

And that, in a nutshell, is the relationship between the White House and the House of Representatives during the administration of President Donald Trump.

The Constitution, in its genius, makes Congress and the executive co-equal branches of government — and for going on 250 years, it’s a system that’s held up remarkably well.

But since Democrats took over the House in the 2018 midterms, they’ve used their co-equal status not to govern the country but to spread a miasma of lies and disinformation about the presidency, because they’re still furious over the defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Considering Wasserman Schultz is a veteran Democrat who was chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, and considering that she rigged the party’s primary process to ensure Clinton would win the nomination, she would have had much to gain from a Clinton presidency. And even more than some other Democrats, she has reason to be hostile to Trump appointees now.

She’s the least credible person to be making these charges. She should be in jail for trying to manipulate the 2016 Dem primary pic.twitter.com/7ofuZzrJUB — Ken Perry (@kenpasadena) October 30, 2019

While there were many, many Twitter users who supported DWS (even if it’s not surprising anymore how many deluded liberals there are in this country, it’s still dismaying), there were still enough who saw the bullying for what it was to retain hope for the country.

Washerman is a SWAMP CREATURE — linda lou snyder (@lindalousnyder) October 30, 2019

She is another in the long list of Dems with little or no common sense. — Ron B. (@rcbvt) October 30, 2019

Good on him for calling her out — Scottigus McFly (@scottigus) October 30, 2019

That last one is the lesson here.

For Wasserman Schultz and her Democratic fellow travelers, hearings with administration officials aren’t an opportunity for co-equal branches of government to resolve issues, they’re opportunities to hurl calumnies at political foes, then retreat behind the safety of “legislative privilege” to escape any consequences for their slanderous words.

Some Trump officials, like Cuccinelli, or Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have been perfectly willing to lash back — which is exactly how bullies like DWS deserve to be treated.

Wasserman Schultz can’t win when the White House fights back — not even when she’s at her worst.

