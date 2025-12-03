More Immigration Judges' Heads Roll as Trump Continues Clearing Way for Deportations - At Least 100 Judges off the Bench Since January

Eight left-wing immigration judges in “sanctuary city” New York were fired Monday as part of President Donald Trump’s purge of activist judges who refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.

The ousted jurists worked at the immigration court offices at 26 Federal Plaza, the Manhattan headquarters of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to CBS News.

For multiple months, the plaza has seen left-wing riots that resulted in savage attacks against ICE officers.

More than 100 immigration judges — out of about 700 — have been fired or resigned since January across the country, according to CBS.

🚨 WOW! The Trump administration has FIRED 8 immigration judges in New York, as President Trump seeks to bring in officials ready to deport illegals VERY rapidly This is great. CLEAN HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/JQxv565ZLJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

One of the judges who was fired Monday in New York was Amiena Khan, an assistant chief immigration judge.

Court records show that from 2019 through 2024, Khan adjudicated 620 asylum claims.

“Of these, she granted asylum for 544, granted 12 other types of relief, and denied relief to 64,” according to TRAC Immigration, a nonpartisan research group.

In other words, Khan granted asylum in a staggering 89.6 percent of asylum cases. This statistic is alarming in light of the fact that asylum fraud does occur regularly.

Phony immigration attorney filed more than 215 fraudulent asylum applications https://t.co/siLW3WFH5d pic.twitter.com/fj1R0FlmV9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 11, 2020

While Khan denied just 10.3 percent of asylum claims, other immigration judges across the country “denied 57.7 percent of asylum claims during this same period,” TRAC Immigration noted.

Predictably, Democrats and their left-wing media puppets are slamming the Trump administration, claiming the dismissals were unwarranted.

In reality, irresponsible judges are being ousted for subverting Trump’s attempted deportation of illegal aliens who endanger public safety, drain public resources, and clog U.S. courts.

Today’s cover: New York state has released nearly 7,000 known illegal migrant criminals without notifying ICE since President Trump took office, The Post has learned. https://t.co/bqBpcjngEK pic.twitter.com/yMyhD6emCL — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2025

Somali immigrants in Minnesota have been fraudulently diagnosing their children with autism so that they can systematically steal billions of US taxpayer dollars through Medicaid and funnel it back to Somalia. Medicaid autism claims:

2018 – $3 million

2023 – $399 million pic.twitter.com/5anQr8K9v9 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 20, 2025



Instead of obstructing presidential directives, activist judges who oppose Trump’s “America First” agenda should try to win an election if they want to rewrite U.S. laws.

Until then, they should stay in their lanes and not illegally legislate from the bench.

Unelected, rogue judges must stop wasting tax money and abusing the U.S. court system to advocate on behalf of foreign nationals.

Unlike Trump, no one voted for these subversive agitators. If they don’t like what he’s doing, they should step down or go cry about it to their therapist.

