SECTIONS
Op-Ed Politics
Print

The Impact of Immigration on America’s Working Class and Communities

By Joshua Broom
at 2:40pm
Print

Questionable votes. Identity politics. Cheap labor. Working class resentment.

Each hot-button issue clearly illustrates why lax borders have fractured America.

Annually, however, 1.5 million legal immigrants still enter the United States.

That number, of course, doesn’t account for an estimated 12.5 million undocumented aliens which already distend their host land’s fiscal, industrial and political sectors.

Such imposing statistics naturally create rifting edginess among America’s generations-old working class.

TRENDING: Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

Though, heartland anxieties further heighten alongside Democratic vitriol aimed at President Trump’s immigration policies.

Since January 20, 2017, progressives have routinely flouted ICE protocol. Moreover, several blue states have used every conceivable measure to fortify or create new sanctuary areas for illegal immigrants to succeed against their tax-paying American counterparts in direct job market competition.

In light of this bush-league politicking, middle-American outrage is expected.

For each day, lifelong U.S. citizens witness prospects of upward mobility diminish amid rapidly shifting demographics: shifts made to solely further the political and financial interests of America’s top one percent.

That rapacious ‘one percent’, led by politicians, donors, and CEO’s, have unleashed an irrevocable schism across American society. With obscene wealth, they have also altered national labor practices and voting laws in order to remain on top.

Some statistics suggest nearly 3 million illegal aliens cast a ballot in the 2016 Presidential election —a number sure to rise in 2020 and beyond. Further, reliable data finds 20 percent of American workers are either legal or illegal immigrants —again, another number which is sure to rise in coming years.

Facing those bleak obstacles, the only recourse for America’s marginalized, rural working class was to make a booming political statement.

However, the ensuing identity politics devised by leftists to shout down this conservative rebuke border on asinine.

Labels such as racist, xenophobe and intolerant are favored by elites, and their adherents, to shame an already beleaguered, majority-white voting bloc which simply fought for basic survival in this changing climate.

RELATED: Jeffery Ford: Leftists Are Putting Us at Risk of Another 9/11

Many of these Trumpers gave a lifetime of service to their employer and community, yet now they face the prospects of unemployment, character assault, and neighbors they cannot communicate with.

Never mind that most conservative Americans favor fair-play adherence to our existing laws. The same laws which state it is illegal to permanently live and vote in this country minus the appropriate documentation.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Chris Agee

White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House Dec. 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

Randy DeSoto

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks onstageRich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

Jack Davis

In devastated Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael unleashed its most violent rains and winds, residents are taking stock of the damage, reuniting with their loved ones -- and bracing for what will be a long, difficult clean-up operationHector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Weather Channel Releases Wild Before and After Photos That Show Michael’s Destruction

Savannah Pointer

A U.S. Border Patrol agent patrols along a section of the U.S.-Mexico borderMario Tama / Getty Images

Border Patrol Agents Bust Truck with Hidden $1.4 Million Cargo at Southern Border

Chris Agee

First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.