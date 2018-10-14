The Impact of Immigration on America’s Working Class and Communities

Questionable votes. Identity politics. Cheap labor. Working class resentment.

Each hot-button issue clearly illustrates why lax borders have fractured America.

Annually, however, 1.5 million legal immigrants still enter the United States.

That number, of course, doesn’t account for an estimated 12.5 million undocumented aliens which already distend their host land’s fiscal, industrial and political sectors.

Such imposing statistics naturally create rifting edginess among America’s generations-old working class.

Though, heartland anxieties further heighten alongside Democratic vitriol aimed at President Trump’s immigration policies.

Since January 20, 2017, progressives have routinely flouted ICE protocol. Moreover, several blue states have used every conceivable measure to fortify or create new sanctuary areas for illegal immigrants to succeed against their tax-paying American counterparts in direct job market competition.

In light of this bush-league politicking, middle-American outrage is expected.

For each day, lifelong U.S. citizens witness prospects of upward mobility diminish amid rapidly shifting demographics: shifts made to solely further the political and financial interests of America’s top one percent.

That rapacious ‘one percent’, led by politicians, donors, and CEO’s, have unleashed an irrevocable schism across American society. With obscene wealth, they have also altered national labor practices and voting laws in order to remain on top.

Some statistics suggest nearly 3 million illegal aliens cast a ballot in the 2016 Presidential election —a number sure to rise in 2020 and beyond. Further, reliable data finds 20 percent of American workers are either legal or illegal immigrants —again, another number which is sure to rise in coming years.

Facing those bleak obstacles, the only recourse for America’s marginalized, rural working class was to make a booming political statement.

However, the ensuing identity politics devised by leftists to shout down this conservative rebuke border on asinine.

Labels such as racist, xenophobe and intolerant are favored by elites, and their adherents, to shame an already beleaguered, majority-white voting bloc which simply fought for basic survival in this changing climate.

Many of these Trumpers gave a lifetime of service to their employer and community, yet now they face the prospects of unemployment, character assault, and neighbors they cannot communicate with.

Never mind that most conservative Americans favor fair-play adherence to our existing laws. The same laws which state it is illegal to permanently live and vote in this country minus the appropriate documentation.

