Impeachment Is Already Backfiring on Democrats: Republican Fundraising Soars to Record Levels

Democrats are finding out that impeachment is paying off — for the Trump re-election effort.

On Wednesday, the same day the Democrats in the House of Representatives disgracefully voted to try to remove President Donald Trump from office, Americans were voting in a different way, with their hard-earned dollars.

“@realDonaldTrump has raised over 5M dollars (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against @SpeakerPelosi’s impeachment hoax!” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote on Twitter late in the day.

Incredible fundraising numbers!@realDonaldTrump has raised over 5M dollars (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against @SpeakerPelosi’s impeachment hoax! Click the link below to help defend Trump!https://t.co/97DKBibCms — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 19, 2019

It wasn’t just Trump, and it wasn’t Wednesday alone.

According to Fox News, the Republican National Committee brought in more than $20 million in donations for the month of November, as the impeachment tide swelled on Capitol Hill.

It was the best November on record in the party’s history.

That puts the party’s coffers at $63.2 million in cash, Fox reported, “marking the most cash-on-hand it has had since before the 2012 presidential election.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have been more close-mouthed about their fundraising since the impeachment process started. The Hill reported Tuesday that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had raised more than $9 million in November.

The DCCC is responsible for raising money for Democratic congressional campaigns.

RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel told Fox the lesson from her party’s record fundraising was clear:

The economy’s performance during the Trump presidency, and victories like the advancement of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal are having an impact on the public’s views of his administration.

The USMCA, one of Trump’s top priorities, has already been accepted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and, according to UPI, is expected to be approved Thursday by the same House that impeached Trump on Wednesday.

“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month,” McDaniel said, according to Fox.

“President Trump’s policies made historic progress this month as well, with USMCA clearing another legislative hurdle, paid-family leave secured for federal employees, and 266,000 jobs added to the economy — all while Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment sham droned on.”

Social media comments backed up that assessment.

I sure as hell donated! I’m more fired up than ever and can’t wait to vote for trump ! I’m 32 years old and have never voted for a president, that’s about to change in 2020 — Arielle Jensen (@ArielleJensen7) December 19, 2019

I knew he would hit at least a million, but $5 million? Great news! We the People are voting with every dollar!!#DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica #TrumpLandslideVictory2020#ImpeachmentBackfire — ♥️🇺🇸Annie Loves Covfefe🇺🇸♥️ (@4annegs) December 19, 2019

Democrats are some of the best fundraisers for our great POTUS…. — Abigail B (@abibeuck22) December 19, 2019

Dems attacked me today, my voice and vote, so I donated to the one man left willing to stand for me. — Bill Dawal (@Bill_Dawal) December 19, 2019

That last tweet said it all.

It’s easy for the liberal media and the chattering classes of the media to overlook, but when House Democrats voted to essentially oust a duly elected president, they weren’t just striking at a political rival. They were striking at the 63 million Americans who voted him into office in 2016.

That kind of high-handed behavior doesn’t sit well with a population that believes fervently in every voter having a voice.

The anti-Trump left controls much of the mainstream media, most of academia and virtually all of the entertainment world, but it doesn’t control how Americans choose to spend their money.

In the run-up to the 2020 election year, and especially on Wednesday, Americans are making those choices abundantly clear.

