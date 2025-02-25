Impeachment Articles Filed - Judge Illegally Trying to Stop Trump Finally Meets Accountability

A federal judge is getting a reminder that there are consequences to his rulings beyond the next appeals court.

A firebrand Tennessee representative on Monday filed an article of impeachment against U.S. District Judge John Bates over a Bates decision in favor of a left-wing challenging the Trump administration’s policy on “gender ideology,” according to The Hill.

And Rep. Andy Ogles’ language left no doubt that he thinks Bates needs to go.

“At no point in American history has the judiciary considered the surgical or chemical castration of healthy children to be a compelling or even legitimate health concern and it shouldn’t start now,” Ogles wrote in a post on the social media platform X containtaing his article of impeachment against Bates.

“We must protect our children from predators like Judge Bates.”

I just formally introduced articles of impeachment against RADICAL LGBTQ ACTIVIST U.S. District Judge John Bates. His attempt to block President Trump’s order to remove webpages containing resources for “gender-affirming care” from government sites is appalling. At no point… pic.twitter.com/XE882iDvLY — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 24, 2025

Ogles was referencing a Feb. 11 Bates decision that, according to The Hill, ordered federal agencies to restore datasets to websites that had been ordered removed to align with the Trump administration’s policies on sex and gender.

The Trump administration complied with Bates’ decision, but in a way that disavowed any of the information being presented.

The order is due to expire Tuesday, Feb. 25. The group Doctors for America wants it to be made permanent, according to The Hill. The Trump administration wants it to expire.

Whatever happens, Ogles wants Bates to face consequences for his ruling.

“Requiring taxpayer funds to disseminate information endorsing the castration of children is repugnant,” Ogles said in a news release published to his congressional website.

“D.C. U.S. District Court Judge John Bates’s order demonstrates a purposeful disregard for President Trump’s authority, serial incompetence, and blatant weaponization of his bench.

“In short, Judge Bates joins the ranks of hundreds of political activists disobeying their oaths to score political points.”

And he said it’s a case for impeachment.

“The continued socialization of this grave moral evil necessitates immediate Congressional action against those promoting it. America’s founders gave Congress the authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people. My articles will do just that.

“It is unacceptable for rogue judges to implicate taxpayers in woke LGBTQ propaganda and the irreversible destruction of children’s bodies.”

Bates — who was appointed in 2001 by then-President George W. Bush — is already no stranger to high-profile cases involving Trump.

During the first Trump administration, he presided over the court fight involving Trumps rescission of the Obama-era DACA program for those brought to the United States illegally as children.

Some of his public remarks at the time were seen as veiled criticisms of Trump.

In 2019, he issued a ruling against a Trump-adminsitration-backed alternative to Obamacare for small businesses.

In the more recent case, after Bates’ ruling against the Trump administration, it emerged that his wife, Carol Rhees, is involved with an organization that received money from the U.S. Agency for International Development — one of the first targets of the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency.

(That news prompted DOGE head Elon Musk to use a post on X to brand Bates a “corrupt judge.”)

Ogles is also no stranger to high-profile politics.

One of Trump’s strongest supporters in Congress, he has previously introduced articles of impeachment against now-former Vice President Kamala Harris and proposed amending the Constitution to allow Trump a third term.

