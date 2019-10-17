Impeachment Backlash Propels RNC to Record Fundraising Haul in September

While Democrats around the country are clamoring to impeach President Donald Trump, Republican voters appear to be responding in a big way with their wallets.

The Republican National Committee raised $27.3 million in September, the most ever during an off-cycle month for either the RNC or the Democratic National Committee, according to Fox News.

At the end of last month, the RNC had $59.2 million cash on hand.

“This cycle, to date, the RNC has more than doubled the Democratic National Committee’s fundraising efforts, according to the GOP, which also noted that the Democrats, as of last month, carried $7.3 million in debt,” Fox reported.

The massive fundraising haul can be seen as part of the backlash to Democrats’ push for impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 after weeks of back-and-forth between House Democrats and the Trump administration over a now-controversial intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint regarding a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“While Democrats focus on fighting President Trump, Republicans have prioritized voters and we have another record-breaking fundraising month — the highest ever off-cycle — to show for it,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News.

“Voters are tired of Democrats’ petty politics and baseless witch hunts, and their shameful attacks have only energized our grassroots army and allowed us to lay the groundwork for Republicans to take back the House, expand our majority in the Senate and re-elect President Trump in 2020,” she added.

Voters are tired of Democrats’ baseless witch hunts.@realDonaldTrump’s supporters fueled another record-breaking fundraising month — the most either party has ever raised in a non-election year — and we’re already working hard to ahead of 2020!https://t.co/S9nNqa247W — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2019

It’s been a good month for Trump and the RNC, as far as fundraising news goes.

Trump’s 2020 campaign and the RNC raised $125 million in the third quarter of 2019, according to The New York Times.

The Trump campaign alone received 1.1 million individual donations last quarter, Fox News reported.

On average, each donor contributed $44.50.

More than 98 percent of Trump’s donations, meanwhile, came from individuals who gave $200 or less.

Trump’s campaign and the RNC raised significantly more cash in the third quarter than any Democrat running to challenge him in 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont topped his opponents, raising $25.3 million, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at $24.6 million.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was third in the fundraising race with $19.1 million, while former Vice President Joe Biden was fourth at $15.2 million, CNN reported.

The RNC, meanwhile, is currently in the midst of a “Stop the Madness” fundraising campaign to push back on the impeachment narrative.

“Our goal is to cause chaos,” RNC spokesman Rick Gorka, who’s leading the campaign, told Fox.

“This is a poison pill. When you couple the impeachment process with the socialist policies being espoused by 2020 Democrats, it’s going to sink their chances at the ballot box, especially with those crucial swing voters and independents across the country.”

