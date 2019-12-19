Before Impeachment Vote, AOC Says It's GOP That Can't Accept Losing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York alleged days before the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump that Republicans, not Democrats, are the ones guilty of trying to delegitimize election results, and that when the GOP wins, it governs with lawless impunity.

The Democratic congresswoman told attendees at a town hall in New York on Saturday, “It’s quite tragic and it’s very sad that it’s devolved to the point that any election they lose is illegitimate, and any election they win means they can govern with impunity.”

“That is almost the definition or one of the hallmark aspects of authoritarianism,” she added. “It’s no longer a political opinion, it’s tyranny.”

It’s unclear which instances of Republicans being sore losers she was referring to, but Ocasio-Cortez seemed to be engaging in projection.

There have certainly been some high-profile Democratic candidates in the last election cycle who questioned the legitimacy of election outcomes.

Remember that Stacey Abrams — the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia — never conceded she lost the race.

“I have no empirical evidence that I would have achieved a higher number of votes,” Abrams told The New York Times Magazine in April. “However, I have sufficient and I think legally sufficient doubt about the process to say that it was not a fair election.”

According to the official results, she lost by approximately 55,000 votes.

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor in neighboring Florida, also refused to concede for 10 days after Republican Ron DeSantis defeated him.

To be fair, Gillum wanted to see if a machine recount showed a different result, or perhaps triggered a hand recount, but when it did not, he still refused to concede for a few more days.

Of course, the Big Cahuna in the sore loser category is Hillary Clinton, who has continually claimed that she was the legitimate winner in 2016 over Donald Trump. But for Russian interference (and maybe a few other things like losing key swing states), she’d be in the White House.

The whole Robert Mueller investigation hoax stemmed from that Trump-Russia collusion lie promulgated by Democrats.

Now the Democrats voted to impeach the president with the support of no Republicans, because, unlike previous impeachments, there was no underlying crime. The only reason Democrats did so was because they could not accept the results of the 2016 race.

So Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, it’s not Republicans who have a problem with accepting election results, it’s Democrats.

Republican Ronald Reagan’s famous 1980 presidential debate line against then-President Jimmy Carter comes to mind when AOC says the GOP tries to delegitimize elections: “There you go again.”

The easiest way to determine what wrongdoing Democrats have done or currently are doing is to listen to the allegations they level against Republicans.

