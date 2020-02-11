SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Imploding Biden Undermines Himself by Saying Even ‘Mickey Mouse’ Could Beat Trump

×
By Carmine Sabia
Published February 11, 2020 at 3:50pm
Print

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is crashing and burning at a rapid pace, and the only thing that has been keeping him in the conversation is the idea of his electability.

Many Democrats believe the former vice president is the only one who can win in a race against President Donald Trump. A pro-Biden super-PAC even made that case in a recent memo.

But if Biden excels in any area more than his competitors from either party, it is in damaging himself with self-inflicted wounds, as he did Tuesday by saying any Democrat could defeat Trump.

The Democratic candidate, who should no longer be called the front-runner as he’s dropped behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when he stepped on his own tail.

“This is a marathon,” Biden said of the primary campaign. “I don’t think anybody has predicted much of anything about who’s going to win nominations in the recent past very accurately.”

TRENDING: While Dems Rally in Churches and High Schools, Trump Books New Hampshire's Largest Arena

Well, Joe certainly hasn’t. He has had two failed presidential campaigns, and No. 3 looks closer each day.

Those also sound like the words of a man who got his tail kicked in Iowa and knew he was going to get his tail kicked again in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Is Biden's campaign done?

Willie Geist, the show’s co-host, pointed out that top Democrats such as James Carville have said a ticket led by Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, would be a disaster and would lose to Trump.

“People are not going to vote for socialism, he says. Do you agree with that, that if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, Democrats will lose?” Geist said.

This was the perfect opportunity for Biden to take on his No. 1 rival, declare him unelectable and attempt to gain some steam heading into Super Tuesday.

But that is not what the king of the gaffes did. Instead, Biden made Sanders’ case for him.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” he said.

RELATED: Confused Biden Mocks 2nd Amendment, Claims 'Rational' Gun Policy Would Ban '50 Clips in a Weapon'

Does Biden even want to win? He had his chance and he basically said, “Hey, pick anyone, you don’t need me, we can all win.”

Newsflash: Joe, you do not inspire anyone. The only thing you have going for you is that some people believe you are the only candidate who can beat Trump.

It is the only bullet you have in the chamber, and you fired it at yourself. And this is the reason you cannot defeat the president.

The only contest between the two of them would be who could do more damage to Biden’s campaign — Trump, or Biden himself?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Carmine Sabia
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.







UVA Student Chastises White People for the 'Space You're Taking Up' in Open Call for Segregation
Paranoid Scarborough Blasts 'Would-Be Dictator' Trump: 'Do You Think He Would Arrest Us Tomorrow?'
Trump Stands Tall, Forces New York Gov. Cuomo To Cave on 'Sanctuary' Law
South Dakota Senate Bows to LGBT Outrage Mob, Kills Child Sex-Change Bill
Radical Left-Wing Prof Urges Humans To Go Extinct In Order To Fight Climate Change
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×