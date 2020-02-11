Imploding Biden Undermines Himself by Saying Even ‘Mickey Mouse’ Could Beat Trump

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is crashing and burning at a rapid pace, and the only thing that has been keeping him in the conversation is the idea of his electability.

Many Democrats believe the former vice president is the only one who can win in a race against President Donald Trump. A pro-Biden super-PAC even made that case in a recent memo.

But if Biden excels in any area more than his competitors from either party, it is in damaging himself with self-inflicted wounds, as he did Tuesday by saying any Democrat could defeat Trump.

The Democratic candidate, who should no longer be called the front-runner as he’s dropped behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when he stepped on his own tail.

“This is a marathon,” Biden said of the primary campaign. “I don’t think anybody has predicted much of anything about who’s going to win nominations in the recent past very accurately.”

Well, Joe certainly hasn’t. He has had two failed presidential campaigns, and No. 3 looks closer each day.

Those also sound like the words of a man who got his tail kicked in Iowa and knew he was going to get his tail kicked again in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Willie Geist, the show’s co-host, pointed out that top Democrats such as James Carville have said a ticket led by Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, would be a disaster and would lose to Trump.

“People are not going to vote for socialism, he says. Do you agree with that, that if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, Democrats will lose?” Geist said.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.” —@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/91dJpO5zCf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 11, 2020

This was the perfect opportunity for Biden to take on his No. 1 rival, declare him unelectable and attempt to gain some steam heading into Super Tuesday.

But that is not what the king of the gaffes did. Instead, Biden made Sanders’ case for him.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” he said.

Does Biden even want to win? He had his chance and he basically said, “Hey, pick anyone, you don’t need me, we can all win.”

Newsflash: Joe, you do not inspire anyone. The only thing you have going for you is that some people believe you are the only candidate who can beat Trump.

It is the only bullet you have in the chamber, and you fired it at yourself. And this is the reason you cannot defeat the president.

The only contest between the two of them would be who could do more damage to Biden’s campaign — Trump, or Biden himself?

