An Important Question We Don't Ask Often Enough: As an American Why Should I Care What Any Foreign Power or People Think?

The social media platform X’s latest update shows what part of the world accounts are from and that change has raised many questions about who exactly is participating in our political discourse.

The Associated Press reported the update came last weekend, revealing several accounts that frequently weigh in on American politics are doing so from a distance, some of them in South Asia and Africa.

This would not be problematic per se, but those same accounts were masquerading as red-blooded Americans, giving the impression their politics were homegrown.

Daily Wire host and journalist Matt Walsh gave his view on that reality Sunday, plainly telling his followers we can’t have a fruitful political arena in the United States when foreign entities keep barging in.

We cannot have a coherent or productive political debate if the dialogue includes a whole bunch of random foreigners from all across the world who have no stake in this country, no skin in the game, and no first hand knowledge of our culture at all. It is very important to… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 24, 2025

“We cannot have a coherent or productive political debate if the dialogue includes a whole bunch of random foreigners from all across the world who have no stake in this country, no skin in the game, and no first hand knowledge of our culture at all.

“It is very important to identify the foreign intruders and bully them mercilessly until they shut up and leave us alone. We cannot talk about or fix any of our problems with a mob of foreigners constantly barging into the conversation.”

Walsh’s post raises an important question: Should we care what foreign powers or their people think?

Continents like Asia and Africa can hardly stand on the high ground. They have their own record regarding slavery, genocides, and a generally less than stellar defense of human rights.

The Anglosphere has made massive strides in realms the rest of world struggled with long before and after us.

The United States had a fairly short-lived experience with slavery, lasting only 70 years into the new government’s creation. Great Britain quite literally scarified manpower, time, and effort to stop slavery elsewhere — notably Africa — after abolishing it at home.

Compare that to China today, a place the State Department reports uses forced labor in its Xinjiang Region against the Uyghurs.

Despite shouting foreigners and enemies from within — left-wing academics and brainwashed activists — America is still exceptional.

Were we not, oppressed peoples everywhere would not flee to our shores.

Those who complain and denounce us from within would not stay. This country is so prosperous, even people who hate it refuse to leave.

The outside world should matter politically insofar as they are useful to us. We needn’t conform to whatever standard they set.

Yet, we must still remember the words of the first governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop.

“Today the eyes of all people are truly upon us–and our governments, in every branch, at every level, national, state and local, must be as a city upon a hill–constructed and inhabited by men aware of their great trust and their great responsibilities.”

We are a city upon a hill. We must still be exemplary and hold ourselves to high standards.

Those aren’t the standards of foreign people in backwards parts of the world.

They are the standards of God, ones we have defended and championed for centuries.

This is how we remain exceptional.

