Share
Commentary
An American flag waves in the wind in Bloomington, Indiana, on Nov. 26, 2025.
Commentary
An American flag waves in the wind in Bloomington, Indiana, on Nov. 26, 2025. (Jeremy Hogan / Getty Images)

An Important Question We Don't Ask Often Enough: As an American Why Should I Care What Any Foreign Power or People Think?

 By Samuel Short  November 28, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

The social media platform X’s latest update shows what part of the world accounts are from and that change has raised many questions about who exactly is participating in our political discourse.

The Associated Press reported the update came last weekend, revealing several accounts that frequently weigh in on American politics are doing so from a distance, some of them in South Asia and Africa.

This would not be problematic per se, but those same accounts were masquerading as red-blooded Americans, giving the impression their politics were homegrown.

Daily Wire host and journalist Matt Walsh gave his view on that reality Sunday, plainly telling his followers we can’t have a fruitful political arena in the United States when foreign entities keep barging in.

“We cannot have a coherent or productive political debate if the dialogue includes a whole bunch of random foreigners from all across the world who have no stake in this country, no skin in the game, and no first hand knowledge of our culture at all.

“It is very important to identify the foreign intruders and bully them mercilessly until they shut up and leave us alone. We cannot talk about or fix any of our problems with a mob of foreigners constantly barging into the conversation.”

Walsh’s post raises an important question: Should we care what foreign powers or their people think?

Continents like Asia and Africa can hardly stand on the high ground. They have their own record regarding slavery, genocides, and a generally less than stellar defense of human rights.

The Anglosphere has made massive strides in realms the rest of world struggled with long before and after us.

The United States had a fairly short-lived experience with slavery, lasting only 70 years into the new government’s creation. Great Britain quite literally scarified manpower, time, and effort to stop slavery elsewhere — notably Africa — after abolishing it at home.

Related:
It's Starting Already: As Mob Beat Multiple NYC Citizens, 911 Operators Told Residents to Call 'Quality of Life Team'

Compare that to China today, a place the State Department reports uses forced labor in its Xinjiang Region against the Uyghurs.

Despite shouting foreigners and enemies from within — left-wing academics and brainwashed activists — America is still exceptional.

Were we not, oppressed peoples everywhere would not flee to our shores.

Those who complain and denounce us from within would not stay. This country is so prosperous, even people who hate it refuse to leave.

The outside world should matter politically insofar as they are useful to us. We needn’t conform to whatever standard they set.

Yet, we must still remember the words of the first governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop.

“Today the eyes of all people are truly upon us–and our governments, in every branch, at every level, national, state and local, must be as a city upon a hill–constructed and inhabited by men aware of their great trust and their great responsibilities.”

We are a city upon a hill. We must still be exemplary and hold ourselves to high standards.

Those aren’t the standards of foreign people in backwards parts of the world.

They are the standards of God, ones we have defended and championed for centuries.

This is how we remain exceptional.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




NYT Says Illegal 'Borrowed' Identities from American Citizens to Commit Fraud, Fails to Report Exactly How Stolen IDs Can Be Returned
Chicago Police Department Hit with Civil Rights Complaint for Race-Based Hiring Practices Meant to Address 'Systemic Inequities'
Iryna Zarutska's Boyfriend Rips Judge Who Let Chicago Burning Suspect Go After He Had Being Arrested 72 Times
An Important Question We Don't Ask Often Enough: As an American Why Should I Care What Any Foreign Power or People Think?
It's Starting Already: As Mob Beat Multiple NYC Citizens, 911 Operators Told Residents to Call 'Quality of Life Team'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation