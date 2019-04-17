Imposing Socialism on America One State at a Time

Some say the road to socialist hell is paved with good intentions. What it’s really paved with is bloated government, wealth redistribution and central planning.

Leftists have taken control of the Democratic Party and some have begun to tell the truth about their socialist ideology. Unfortunately, they’re not just talking about it.

With almost identical measures on a variety of issues and national backing, they are implementing their ideas in Democrat-controlled state legislatures around the country. That allows them to bypass Congress on the federal level and ignore the will of the voters on the local level. These tactics drive a truck through any semblance of local control. That’s central planning.

Strategists on the left won’t be satisfied with implementing their laws in just a few states. Like socialism itself, they will continue to pursue the expansion of their reach to pressure the country as a whole to adopt these laws.

If you’d like a glimpse of leftist Nirvana, keep Colorado on your radar, where Republicans lost all statewide elected power in the 2018 midterms. Consequently, there aren’t enough Republican votes there to stop even the wildest socialist schemes.

Here are a few of the worst bills that have either passed or are on their way to becoming law in Colorado. These bills are coming to a state government near you if they haven’t already.

Forced Sex Education: This bill requires public and charter schools to teach “LGBTQ” sexual practices to grade schoolers and abortion when discussing birth control, with no opt-out for parents. Taxpayer-subsidized Planned Parenthood is sponsoring this initiative. Its website tracks the states that have been co-opted so far.

“Red Flag” Laws: Colorado just passed the most extreme version of this law in the country. It desensitizes law-abiding citizens to gun confiscation without due process under the guise of removing firearms from the mentally ill. Who may “accuse” you of being mentally ill? People like ex-wives, roommates, “dating partners,” and law enforcement officers themselves. Most liberals believe that owning a gun for self-protection is in itself, mental illness.

A major pushback against this law is underway in Colorado. Not surprisingly, Bloomberg’s Billions are backing this one.

“Safe” Injection Sites: Enables IV drug users to inject heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in “safe” places under medical supervision and in defiance of federal law. The first of these sites in North America has destroyed neighborhoods and businesses. The demand for users, dealers and the drugs themselves is magnified explosively with this legal haven for lawlessness.

When a local talk radio station began aggressively reporting on this issue, the public outcry was so intense the bill was tabled for this session. Democrats are expected to try harder to pass it next year. This willful and deliberate destruction of American cities is lavishly funded by George Soros and his Open Society Foundation.

A companion plan is due to be voted on in Denver and would repeal the existing urban camping ban. That will legally clear the way for anyone to take up residence on public sidewalks, parks or maybe, in front of your house. If it passes, Denver will be well on its way to resembling San Francisco and “Dying Seattle.”

The National Popular Vote: is a “compact” with multiple states that would in effect abolish the Electoral College and circumvent Congress. The Electoral College protects voters in “fly-over” country from having their voice and sovereignty erased by states with massively larger populations like California and New York. Not coincidentally, Democratic voters dominate those states.

The one thing these bills have in common is that they cross the line from freedom to force. Whether it is forced sex education, forced gun confiscation, forced disenfranchisement of citizens’ rights to vote for president, individual choice be damned. The left likes it better when everything is either mandatory or prohibited.

Colorado’s legislative session isn’t over yet. Still expected to pass are bills to force the shutdown of oil and gas development, forced vaccinations of children, and even a bill to force voter registration.

Everyday Coloradans have been blindsided by this radical overhaul of their beloved state because Democrats never ran on this agenda. In reaction, fledgling activist groups have cropped up on all of these issues. Recalls of many Democrat legislators are in the works, including Governor Jared Polis himself.

Republicans both locally and nationally have also been caught off guard by this aggressive, extra-congressional strategy. It’s difficult for free people to combat or even comprehend the zeal for long-term planning and organization that characterizes the authoritarian mindset. We are more accustomed to the disorganization and disagreement that comes with openness and competing ideas.

We must soundly defeat the left’s brazen march toward legislative dictatorship. In order to accomplish this, we must first understand their tactics.

