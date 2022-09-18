Impostor Reveals How She Infiltrated Mar-a-Lago After Photo with Trump, Lindsey Graham Goes Viral

He says she’s a con artist. She says he is a manipulator and she is the victim.

In between the allegations, the woman whose photograph with former President Donald Trump became a sensation after it was revealed she was not the heiress she was believed to be told the New York Post how she came to be at Palm Beach County’s Mar-a-Lago Club, where Trump has his home.

Here she is, fake heiress Anna de Rothschild (AKA Ukrainian-born, Russian speaking Inna Yashchyshyn) with Trump and Lindsey Graham at Mar-a-Lago. What do you think she was up to there? Secret documents? Here she is with Trump, Lindsay Graham, and Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/xkJ7I2YOJc — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 11, 2022



With the revelation of her true identity coming amid debate over the security of records stored at Trump’s residence, which was raided by the FBI in August, the incident took on political overtones.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner called it “one more example of what appears to be porous or even nonexistent security at Mar-a-Lago,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I have regular contact with senior leadership [of the intelligence agencies], and I intend to raise this issue,” the Virginia Democrat told the newspaper.

Inna Yashchyshyn, who posed as “Anna de Rothschild” while at Mar-a-Lago, told the Post she was invited to the Mar-a-Lago Club by a friend of her ex-boyfriend’s daughter in May 2021.

“I didn’t tell anyone my name, and no one asked for identification,” she said.

According to the Post-Gazette, she was photographed with members of Trump’s inner circle.

John LeFevre, a Mar-a-Lago guest, told the outlet the woman identified herself as a Rothschild and “everyone was eating it up.”

“It wasn’t just dropping the family name. She talked about vineyards and family estates and growing up in Monaco,” he said.

She said that during her visit to Mar-a-Lago on May 1 and May 2, 2021, a family she met there invited her to play golf with them.

Later, Yashchyshyn said, she had lunch at the golf course, and Trump was at a nearby table. She was photographed at the golf club with Trump and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Yashchyshyn said everything she did was controlled by Valeriy Tarasenko, a Moscow-raised businessman operating in Florida.

She said he ordered her to use phony identification and sent her on dates with wealthy men, where she solicited funds for Tarasenko’s businesses, according to the New York Post. Yashchyshyn describes him now as an abusive ex-lover.

He told a different story in an affidavit filed in a Miami-Dade County court in February, according to the New York Post.

Yashchyshyn is “an active member of an international criminal organization,” he claimed, saying she created multiple false identities to “defraud U.S. politicians and other people of influence into believing that she is related to the Rothschild family.”

He denies any romantic relationship with Yashchyshyn.

“She is a brilliant con artist,” he said, according to the Post.

Yashchyshyn said Tarasenko has harassed her and her parents.

“I am so stressed out,” she said, according to the Post. “He painted me as the worst person in the world, and he is killing me with lies that he has told the media.”

