Impotent Jeffries Threatens Noem, DHS if He Becomes Speaker: Says He'll Have Her 'Hauled Up to Congress'

Remember House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ record-breaking speech in opposition to President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill?” Yeah, I almost didn’t either.

It was a little over a month and a half ago that the Democratic leader in the House used his “magic minute” — the ability for the leader of any party to speak uninterrupted on the House floor for as long as they can hold it, similar to the Senate filibuster — and extended it 523 times to speak for a grand total of 524 minutes, a record.

The purpose was ostensibly to let America know the many perfidies of the Republicans’ omnibus budget bill. In reality, the purpose was to give the Democrats enough time to try to muster up some opposition to the bill from the Republican side.

In the end, it didn’t work: The bill passed by a 218 to 214 margin after Jeffries’ 8 hours and 44 minutes on the floor. Only two Republicans joined the Democrats in voting against it: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, who thought it didn’t spend enough on entitlements, and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who thinks that any spending bill that costs America more than the price of a Denny’s Grand Slam is spending too much.

I mention this because less than two months after this impotent bit of history was made, and then promptly forgotten, the New York Democrat is trying another flex: He’s promising to stop Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and, by extension, the Trump administration’s tough immigration policy — if the Democrats take the House in the midterms.

“It’s my expectation that Kristi Noem will be one of the first people hauled up to Congress shortly after the gavels change hands to get a real understanding for the American people as to this conduct that has taken place,” Jeffries said during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Tim Miller of NeverTrumper-kinda-sorta-conservative outlet The Bulwark.

“The lack of respect for due process, for the rule of law, the unleashing of masked agents on law-abiding immigrant communities, and the disappearing of people — in some instances to other countries — without any real evidence that criminal behavior took place,” he said during the interview, published Monday.

“All of this is going to require aggressive Oversight activity,” he added, referring to the contentious House Oversight Committee.

Oh, this is just what the Democrats need. Let’s drag Kristi Noem in front of the brilliant Democrats of Oversight: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Kweisi Mfume, and Jasmine Crockett, if the composition of that August body stays the same.

Oh, especially let’s get Rep. Crockett on TV questioning Noem about why Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t “holla” at criminal illegals before they conducted raids; there is almost never a better advertisement for GOP policy than Crockett, and a showdown between the Texas Democrat/affected moron and Noem might have to be disclosed by the Trump administration as a donation in kind on the part of the Democrats.

What Jeffries wants Oversight to do, essentially, is to question Noem about why she’s enforcing the law. They can question her about why they need to mask ICE agents, too. That’s because the only thing that Jeffries and his coterie of Democrats are effective at is boosting attacks on ICE agents, including doxing and targeting.

On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this has an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time… pic.twitter.com/55MB6Y7idr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 5, 2025

“Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor [Michelle] Wu of Boston, [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz, and Mayor [Karen] Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” said Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin after an arson attack on an ICE office in Washington state earlier this month.

So they’re effective at encouraging arsonists who go after ICE agents who are carrying out the agenda that America voted for — in part because Jeffries and Co. were so ineffective in stopping Biden letting over 12 million illegals in like he was an aged matador waving a giant bull across our southern border.

Please, please, please give Noem a chance to get “hauled up to Congress” if the Democrats take it, to explain why the Democrats encourage lawlessness and spit in the face of everyday Americans.

But go further. I beg of you, Mr. Jeffries: Break your own record and spend 8 hours and 45 minutes talking about how the Trump administration is acting like wretches for enforcing immigration law, like people want. Go on another meaningless “magic minute” filibuster.

Read from the phone book and say that Americans can dox ICE agents like you’re doxing people who still have listed phone numbers. Read “Green Eggs and Ham” en español. Waste our time again to let all of us know exactly what your priorities are beforehand.

Because I guarantee you — if America listens this time, and remembers, there won’t be any gavels switching hands. And if you needed another reason to vote Republican in the 2026 midterm cycle, Hakeem Jeffries’ priorities couldn’t give you a better one.

