Are you ready for the 2026-27 NBA season?

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania certainly is. In fact, by the looks of things, Charania could help some of the league’s more offensively challenged teams (Here’s looking at you, Brooklyn).

On the eve of the NBA’s regular season, the 32-year-old reporter showed off his shooting prowess in a clever promotional clip posted to the social media platform X.

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