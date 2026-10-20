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ESPN's Shams Charania, left, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are pictured at the Feb. 13 Celebrity Game during 2026 NBA All-Star at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
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ESPN's Shams Charania, left, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are pictured at the Feb. 13 Celebrity Game during 2026 NBA All-Star at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty Images)

Impressive: NBA Reporter Dazzles with Incredible Jump Shots Ahead of League's Opening Night

 By Michael Schwarz  October 20, 2026 at 12:13pm
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Are you ready for the 2026-27 NBA season?

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania certainly is. In fact, by the looks of things, Charania could help some of the league’s more offensively challenged teams (Here’s looking at you, Brooklyn).

On the eve of the NBA’s regular season, the 32-year-old reporter showed off his shooting prowess in a clever promotional clip posted to the social media platform X.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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