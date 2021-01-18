Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Inauguration Rehearsal Evacuated Over Incident Near Capitol

People evacuate from the front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday during a rehearsal of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.Carolyn Kaster / APPeople evacuate from the front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday during a rehearsal of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 18, 2021 at 8:45am
Mewe Share P Share

The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment about a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns.

But law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.

The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Donald Trump Has Been One of Our Great Presidents

District of Columbia firefighters responded and put out the fire.

Biden was not participating in the rehearsal.

A riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol has prompted anxiety and massive security concerns about the inauguration on Wednesday.

Secret Service increased security in and around the Capitol a week early in preparation, and the city center is essentially on lockdown with streets blocked, high fencing installed and tens of thousands of National Guard and other law enforcement officers stationed around the area.

Participants were ushered from the West Front of the Capitol. Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled, “This is not a drill.”

The U.S. Secret Service, which is in charge of security for the inauguration, said there was no threat to the public.

RELATED: McConnell Says Capitol Rioters Were 'Fed Lies' and 'Provoked by the President'

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







MyPillow Dropped from Major Retailers, Founder Blames His Outspoken Support for Trump
Trump Admin Deals Parting Blow to Venezuela with Sweeping New Sanctions
Pompeo Fires Parting Shot: China's Abuse of Uighur Muslims Amounts to 'Genocide'
Country Music Legend to Perform at Biden Inauguration
Central American Migrant Caravan Grinds to a Halt as Journey North Hits Roadblock
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×