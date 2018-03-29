Incarcerated Nikolas Cruz Is Receiving Pics and ‘Messages of Support’ from Teenage Girls

Teenage girls and women have allegedly taken to sending the Parkland shooter messages of support and suggestive photos as he sits behind bars for murdering 17 people.

These women, with some men as well, sent Nikolas Cruz suggestive photos and greeting cards urging him to “stay strong,” according to the Sun Sentinel.

Some have even started Facebook fan clubs for the mass shooter where they discuss ways to support him and how they want to be able to meet him.

“I’m 18-years-old. I’m a senior in high school,” a teenage girl from Texas wrote to Cruz.

“When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you.”

The card, sent in an envelope decorated with hearts and smiley faces, also complimented Cruz’s looks and described the size of the teenage fan’s breasts

Fan mail for Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is flowing into Broward County jail, including love letters, notes of encouragement and suggestive photos. https://t.co/fEqOG2oYiE pic.twitter.com/BJSwBmL0A5 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 29, 2018

Another woman sent Cruz photos of her behind and chest, while another woman from Texas insisted, “I reserve the right to care about you, Nikolas!”

Prosecutors are currently seeking the death penalty against Cruz for 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz entered his former school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire on students and teachers on Valentine’s Day.

Facebook groups for the shooter have also popped up, such as one called “Nikolas Cruz for Punishment or Apologize.”

Other Cruz fans are selling bracelets offering Cruz support over ebay.com

Cruz has not read most the letters, as the jail goes through fan mail before passing it on to inmates.

“We read a few religious ones to him that extended wishes for his soul and to come to God,” Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein told the Sun Sentinel.

“But we have not and will not read him the fan letters or share the photos of scantily-clad teenage girls.”

