Share
News
Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck speaks to reporters about his candidacy for California Governor at the California Democratic Party convention in Anaheim May 30, 2025. He later dropped out of the race and endorsed Rep. Eric Swalwell. Now, in the wake of Swalwell's resignation in the face of sexual abuse allegations, Cloobck says he's "no longer a Democrat."
Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck speaks to reporters about his candidacy for California Governor at the California Democratic Party convention in Anaheim May 30, 2025. He later dropped out of the race and endorsed Rep. Eric Swalwell. Now, in the wake of Swalwell's resignation in the face of sexual abuse allegations, Cloobck says he's "no longer a Democrat." (Allen J. Schaben - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Incensed Mega-Donor Evicts Swalwell from His Mansion, Quits Democratic Party

 By Randy DeSoto  April 14, 2026 at 2:25pm
Share

Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, who strongly backed Eric Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign, announced that he has not only pulled his support from the former California congressman but is leaving the Democratic Party altogether.

Amid sexual assault allegations, Swalwell announced Sunday that he was leaving the governor’s race, and then on Monday, he resigned from Congress.

Fox affiliate KTTV reporter Matthew Seedorff asked Cloobeck on Monday if he was angry that Swalwell misled him when the allegations initially surfaced.

“Mad? I am no longer a Democrat! I’m now a Libertarian Republican, because that’s what a blue dog Democrat used to be,” said Cloobeck, who briefly ran for California governor last year before ending his campaign and backing Swalwell.

Seedorff noted that Swalwell had posted a video on Friday from Cloobeck’s Beverly Hills mansion, pushing back on the allegations against him.

Cloobeck later kicked the congressman out of his home, telling him, “Pal, you busted the trust. I am disappointed and disgusted. Get the f*** out of here!”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Cloobeck told LA affiliate KNBC on Sunday, “You know, I live in the world of integrity, morals, ethics. I want what’s best for California, and I am disturbed, and I cannot support Eric Swalwell anymore.”

“I was very concerned for his mental health,” Cloobeck said. “… I was very concerned for his mental health, and I made sure he was OK. He is not here. He has left. I have no idea where he went.”

The New York Post reported that Cloobeck, a hedge-fund manager-turned-environmentalist, spent more than a $1 million supporting Swalwell’s gubernatorial run, including direct contributions to the campaign and supporting a SuperPAC.

Related:
Swalwell Scandal Reveals 'How the Democrat Party Controls Its Members Through Blackmail,' Stephen Miller Says

“On top of letting the deeply-in-debt congressman frequently stay at his 9,700-square-foot mansion, Cloobeck gave the maximum $39,200 to Swalwell’s campaign and gifted the congressman a $31,000 trip to France in 2024,” the outlet reported.

Regarding his decision to leave the Democratic Party, Cloobeck told the New York Post, “I’m going to change my Godd*** party affiliation, because I cannot stand this Democratic Party at all.” He added, “I am done. Finito.”

The San Francisco Chronicle first publicized allegations last week against Swalwell, reporting that a former aide said he sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent.

At a Tuesday press conference Tuesday, another accuser, Lonna Drewes of Southern California, told reporters that in 2018, Swalwell subjected her to a violent sexual assault.

“He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died,” she said.

“I did not consent to any sexual activity,” Drewes added. “Although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me. I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar. The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Drewes described meeting Swalwell on three occasions in 2018. On the third occasion, she said, he must have spiked her drink, for she sank into extreme intoxication despite consuming only one glass of wine. Then, she said, he took her to his hotel room and raped her.

Swalwell was a leading Democratic candidate in the crowded California governor’s race. An average of the three recent polls conducted before Swalwell exited the race showed Republican Steve Hilton in front of the field at 18 percent, followed by Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer at 14.7 percent, Swalwell at 11.7 percent, GOP Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco at 11.3 percent, and Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter at 9.7 percent, among other candidates in single digits.

California has a jungle primary, in which the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Catholic JFK Laid Out How Presidents Should Deal With Papal Criticism in Famous 1960 Speech
Bible Passage That Makes Experts Believe Season of Peace is Coming to Middle East Following Iran War
Appeals Court Slaps Down Judge Boasberg's Targeting of Trump Admin, Citing 'A Clear Abuse of Discretion'
Incensed Mega-Donor Evicts Swalwell from His Mansion, Quits Democratic Party
Trump Uses DoorDash to Order McDonald's Before WH News Conference, Tips Driver $100
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation