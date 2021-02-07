Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York is still challenging the results of his race in February, four months after the election, and not one reporter is accusing him of undermining democracy or inciting an insurrection.

Brindisi is, of course, a Democrat, so this isn’t a surprise. Democrats are immune from the mainstream media’s unhinged rhetoric about how damaging challenging election results is.

His opponent, Republican Claudia Tenney, was declared the winner of New York’s 22nd Congressional District House seat on Friday by a judge. The Associated Press reported Judge Scott DelConte called the race for Tenney, announcing she’d won by a mere 109 votes.

More than 312,000 votes were cast in the race in which the Democrat lost — leaving the Democrats’ lead in the House now at only 10 members, AP reported.

But on Friday, Brindisi was still on Twitter pleading his case. The Democrat, apparently feeling shorted by the system, in a series of tweets cited “countless errors and discrepancies.”

“I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count. I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race,” he wrote.

“With the margin so thin, the ever changing tally, and the countless errors that have occurred arriving at today’s final number we can’t afford to wonder here. We have to get it right.”

“Because this is not a raffle, this is a congressional election. The law that took effect January 1 says we should abide by hand counts whenever the margin is 0.5% or less— it’s even closer here right now,” the Democrat concluded.

“Let’s follow that rule, get this right for our constituents and count all the 325,000-plus votes. It’s shocking, right now, no one knows who actually won this race. My opponent and I deserve true clarity.”

It’s actually quite clear who won the race: Tenney, by 109 votes. Yet Brindisi is still challenging the results of a race that’s over and called. Is this man attempting to cost people their lives?

Why is he engaging in such violence? Can’t he see that by challenging the results of a free and fair election, he might incite a mob to take over the New York state Capitol in Albany?

This is, of course, the logic of Democrats and the establishment media applied when former President Donald Trump challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, too, cited discrepancies that have yet to be explained to voters who watched the Democratic political machine rewrite election laws and ballot handling procedures before our eyes.

Trump was branded a seditionist, banned from social media — which labeled his every post about the election as “misleading.” He’s since been impeached by the Democratic-majority House and is being canceled by private companies, including banks. His words, the Democrats said, came with consequences, including riling up a bunch of hooligans to breach the U.S. Capitol.

When applying the standards used for Trump to Brindisi’s failed re-election bid, the man is plainly little more than a conspiracy theorist. His posts on Friday are therefore a shameful attack on democracy and just might fall into the category of incitement — depending on how passionate his supporters are feeling.

But no reporter will dare go there. Twitter has also not stepped in and labeled the tweets with public interest warnings to tell us all how safe and secure elections are, and don’t wait around for that to happen.

As long as Brindisi is registered as a Democrat, he can go on challenging the election for as long as he’d like. He’s certainly dragged his fight out much longer than Trump did.

