SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

'Inclusive' County Blames Conservatives After Eighth Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Alleged Sex Crime

Stock image of a police officer arresting a suspect.Luka Lajst / Getty ImagesStock image of a police officer arresting a suspect. (Luka Lajst / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published September 15, 2019 at 1:48am
Print

An eighth arrest in recent weeks in a Maryland sanctuary county sparked outcry due to the vile nature of the alleged crime and the fact that the suspect should not even have been in America.

Instead of addressing the problem, however, the county government only blamed conservatives.

The Aug. 28 arrest of Nigerian national Oluwakayode Adebusuyi for allegedly raping an intoxicated woman in Montgomery County was the tipping point for many.

According to WJLA-TV’s Kevin Lewis, Immigration and Customs Enforcement later lodged a detainer request for Adebusuyi, meaning ICE believes he’s in the country illegally.

TRENDING: Far-Left Protesters Bring Democratic Debate to a Halt as Biden Delivers Closing Remarks

Adebusuyi was accused of a separate sex crime last year, but those charges were mysteriously dropped.

His most recent arrest marks the eighth time an illegal immigrant was arrested in the county for an alleged sex crime since July.

Other illegal immigrants have been accused of raping a preteen girl, raping a 16-year-old and several additional despicable crimes, Conservative Review reported.

Should new leadership take control of Montgomery County?

While many blame the county’s sanctuary-like policies, the county maintains it is not a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Although the government claims it is to be a sanctuary area, it has confirmed local police will not enforce federal immigration law.

The county also confirmed in July it will not be working with ICE officials, according to WTOP.

But don’t be fooled — this county is a sanctuary jurisdiction in everything but name.

Despite its disregard for the rule of law, which has allowed illegal immigrants to thrive and allegedly commit crimes in the county, the local government is now seemingly ignoring the problem and shifting blame to “inaccurate information spread by the White House, President Trump, Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli, local and national conservative news outlets and neo-Nazi sympathizers.”

RELATED: Facebook Removes Angel Mom's Posts on Illegals, Permanently Bans Donations to Angel Families Group

Let that sink in.

The county’s policies allowed eight people to illegally stay in America, unafraid, while they allegedly committed sex crimes against legal citizens.

After upset Americans finally revolted, the county blamed President Donald Trump and conservative media, and even called detractors “neo-Nazi sympathizers.”

Locals weren’t happy with the county attempting to pass the buck, either.

Protests formed Friday following the arrest of Adebusuyi and the county’s attempt to shift the blame.

The Help Save Maryland rally, sponsored by the Concerned Citizens Coalition of Montgomery County, drew several hundred people to protest the county’s actions and sanctuary policies.

Help Save Maryland’s website proudly asserts that “THE RIGHTS OF CITIZENS ALWAYS ‘TRUMP’ THE RIGHTS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS.”

With this county’s policies seemingly skewed more toward protecting illegal immigrants rather than safeguarding its own citizens, it’s only a matter of time before the next sickening crime happens.

It’s up to this “inclusive” county to change its ways and put Americans first.

If they’re unable to do that, it’s time for a change in leadership.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







The Government Doesn't Need To Ban Guns To Strip Them from You
'Inclusive' County Blames Conservatives After Eighth Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Alleged Sex Crime
US Navy Puts Game-Changing Missile Right on China's Doorstep
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden: Osama 'Died Scared S***less. Hiding Behind His Wife'
Ex-NFL Player Arrested, Accused of Smollett-Style 'Hate Crime'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×