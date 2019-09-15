'Inclusive' County Blames Conservatives After Eighth Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Alleged Sex Crime

An eighth arrest in recent weeks in a Maryland sanctuary county sparked outcry due to the vile nature of the alleged crime and the fact that the suspect should not even have been in America.

Instead of addressing the problem, however, the county government only blamed conservatives.

The Aug. 28 arrest of Nigerian national Oluwakayode Adebusuyi for allegedly raping an intoxicated woman in Montgomery County was the tipping point for many.

According to WJLA-TV’s Kevin Lewis, Immigration and Customs Enforcement later lodged a detainer request for Adebusuyi, meaning ICE believes he’s in the country illegally.

NEW: Police say 26yo Oluwakayode Adebusuyi raped an intoxicated woman in his car. Per ICE, the Nigerian native is living in the U.S. illegally. This is at least the eighth undocumented immigrant charged with rape or sex abuse of a minor in Montgomery County, Md. since July 25. pic.twitter.com/cBHXDZeYqC — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) September 9, 2019

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

Adebusuyi was accused of a separate sex crime last year, but those charges were mysteriously dropped.

His most recent arrest marks the eighth time an illegal immigrant was arrested in the county for an alleged sex crime since July.

Other illegal immigrants have been accused of raping a preteen girl, raping a 16-year-old and several additional despicable crimes, Conservative Review reported.

Should new leadership take control of Montgomery County? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1523 Votes) 0% (6 Votes)

While many blame the county’s sanctuary-like policies, the county maintains it is not a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Although the government claims it is to be a sanctuary area, it has confirmed local police will not enforce federal immigration law.

The county also confirmed in July it will not be working with ICE officials, according to WTOP.

But don’t be fooled — this county is a sanctuary jurisdiction in everything but name.

Despite its disregard for the rule of law, which has allowed illegal immigrants to thrive and allegedly commit crimes in the county, the local government is now seemingly ignoring the problem and shifting blame to “inaccurate information spread by the White House, President Trump, Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli, local and national conservative news outlets and neo-Nazi sympathizers.”

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Claims People 'Want the Controversy' After Her Latest Controversial Comments Surface

NEW: Montgomery County, Md. issues statement calling recent sexual assaults “horrendously vile acts.” The county also accused the @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump @USCISCuccinelli neo-Nazi sympathizers + “local and national conservative news outlets” of spreading false information. pic.twitter.com/JTzOYIjFO3 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) September 6, 2019

Let that sink in.

The county’s policies allowed eight people to illegally stay in America, unafraid, while they allegedly committed sex crimes against legal citizens.

After upset Americans finally revolted, the county blamed President Donald Trump and conservative media, and even called detractors “neo-Nazi sympathizers.”

Locals weren’t happy with the county attempting to pass the buck, either.

Protests formed Friday following the arrest of Adebusuyi and the county’s attempt to shift the blame.

The Help Save Maryland rally, sponsored by the Concerned Citizens Coalition of Montgomery County, drew several hundred people to protest the county’s actions and sanctuary policies.

Help Save Maryland’s website proudly asserts that “THE RIGHTS OF CITIZENS ALWAYS ‘TRUMP’ THE RIGHTS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS.”

With this county’s policies seemingly skewed more toward protecting illegal immigrants rather than safeguarding its own citizens, it’s only a matter of time before the next sickening crime happens.

It’s up to this “inclusive” county to change its ways and put Americans first.

If they’re unable to do that, it’s time for a change in leadership.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.