The incognito IRS agent who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden testified in front of Congress Wednesday, and his testimony is bad news for the Biden administration.

In June, documents emerged revealing that the IRS had recommended that charges be filed against President Joe Biden’s embattled son. The IRS agent who claims to be at the center of the case remained anonymous, known only to the public as “Whistleblower X.”

Until Wednesday, that is, when he finally made an appearance in front of the House Oversight Committee to give testimony regarding the investigation into Hunter Biden.

This whistleblower was identified as Joseph Ziegler, who, according to Fox News, has worked with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division for 13 years, and describes himself as a “gay Democrat married to a man.” He testified alongside his IRS supervisor Gary Shapley, another whistleblower.

During the testimony, Ziegler said that Hunter Biden “should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge,” and claimed that text messages reviewed by investigators appeared to contradict the president’s claim that he was not involved in his son’s business dealings.

Ziegler also said, “There was an environment when we were interviewing witnesses, where you were afraid to ask questions — questions that could lead to the [Biden] presidential campaign. And this is after the campaign’s over!”

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler: “There was an environment, when we were interviewing witnesses, where you were afraid to ask questions — questions that could lead to the [Biden] presidential campaign. And this is after the campaign’s over!” pic.twitter.com/4UJqMAAWlt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

In essence, Ziegler is claiming that even after the 2020 presidential election, people were afraid to investigate the Hunter Biden allegations for fear that it could ruin his father’s reputation.

Ziegler also said that by speaking out against Hunter Biden and his father, his career could be in jeopardy.

“I am risking my career, my reputation, and my casework,” he proclaimed, “No one should be above the law, regardless of your political affiliation.”

IRS “Whistleblower X” Joseph Ziegler: “I am risking my career, my reputation, and my casework … No one should be above the law, regardless of your political affiliation.” pic.twitter.com/LiVSTcaLTx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

This is an absolutely explosive testimony from this IRS agent. He seems to be very credible and there is no reason that he would be lying. After all, by making these allegations he is putting his career on the line. If he was lying, his career would be over.

He has nothing to gain from these allegations, and everything to lose.

In addition, this man is a Democrat and a gay man at that, meaning that he is not motivated by partisan politics but by a real sense of justice. He even told Catherine Herridge of CBS News that he did not vote for president in the 2020 election because he was investigating Hunter Biden at the time, and it would seem irresponsible to vote.

IRS whistleblower Joseph Zeigler tells @CBS_Herridge that despite being a Democrat, he did not vote for president in the 2020 election while working on the Hunter Biden investigation because he felt doing so would be irresponsible and show potential bias. pic.twitter.com/Kl593IOiPo — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 19, 2023

In short, Joseph Ziegler is a credible witness, and his testimony in front of Congress is a nightmare for the Biden family.

The walls might finally be starting to close in on Joe and Hunter Biden.

