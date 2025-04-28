Income Taxes Nuked for Those Making Under $200k - Trump Doubles Down in Latest Message

In every way imaginable, President Donald Trump stands as a living indictment of America’s corrupt ruling class.

From former President Jimmy Carter’s “malaise” to former President Joe Biden’s moldering brain — a lengthy period of unprecedented turpitude interrupted only by the sunny optimism of former President Ronald Reagan and the defiant populism that produced Trump’s first administration — Americans have slumbered through nearly half a century of fleecing on the part of a predatory establishment that enriches itself at public expense. And that does not even count the crimes of the post-World War II era.

Sunday morning on his social media platform Truth Social, however, Trump once again promised that his aggressive tariff policies would produce a political and economic earthquake strong enough to shake the federal government’s revenue structure to its foundations, allowing the president and his allies to build something better in its place.

“When Tariffs cut in, many people’s Income Taxes will be substantially reduced, maybe even completely eliminated. Focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year,” Trump wrote.

In other words, the president’s tariffs and revised trade deals will generate enough revenue to potentially scrap the income tax. That could hold true for everyone in the long run. For now, however, Trump pledged to focus on bringing relief to those at the lower end of the income scale.

“Also,” he continued, “massive numbers of jobs are already being created, with new plants and factories currently being built or planned. It will be a BONANZA FOR AMERICA!!! THE EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE IS HAPPENING!!!”

Trump, of course, has mentioned the External Revenue Service in the past.

In fact, on Jan. 20 — the day of his inauguration — the president issued a memorandum called “America First Trade Policy.”

“The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of Homeland Security, shall investigate the feasibility of establishing and recommend the best methods for designing, building, and implementing an External Revenue Service (ERS) to collect tariffs, duties, and other foreign trade-related revenues,” the memorandum read in part.

In other words, the president regarded the ERS as a Day One priority for his new administration.

Of course, by pursuing aggressive tariff policies, Trump hopes to extract major concessions from rivals like China.

One senses, however, that the president has always had something much bigger in mind.

Regular viewers and attendees of his campaign rallies will attest to the fact that Trump often referred to America’s most powerful enemies as domestic, not foreign. By that, he unquestionably meant the corrupt establishment that persecuted him, his family, and his supporters.

Thanks in part to its decades-old confiscatory tax policies, that establishment has hollowed out middle America. Meanwhile, the suburbs of Washington, D.C., have emerged as the wealthiest counties in the country.

Those parasites — the ones who have sent other people’s sons and daughters into endless and pointless wars while enriching themselves and their friends at public expense — remain Trump’s ultimate target for political extermination.

Speaking of extermination, should Trump succeed in replacing the tyrannical Internal Revenue Service with the more freedom-friendly ERS, then the president will have no shortage of American citizens willing to volunteer their time and personally help carve his likeness onto Mount Rushmore.

In fact, let us use the defunct IRS budget to pay for the chisels.

