Republican Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert of Colorado intends to carry a firearm while serving in Congress.

Boebert recently inquired with Capitol Police about concealed carry while in Washington, D.C., for freshman orientation.

“I will carry a firearm each day in D.C.,” she told Breitbart.

A 1967 regulation allows members of Congress to carry on Capitol grounds, but they are not allowed to bring firearms into the House chamber, according to The Associated Press.

Boebert ran a campaign focused on her being a champion for Second Amendment rights and an “Anti-AOC.”

Republican Lauren Boebert asked Capitol Police officials about carrying her weapon when she and other House freshmen taking office in January were in town recently for orientation programs, according to two congressional officials. https://t.co/90LNgkXDRQ — The Denver Post (@denverpost) November 23, 2020

After defeating incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in the primaries, Boebert won in November with 51 percent of the vote.

The 33-year-old earned her claim to fame in 2019 when she confronted then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s strict gun proposals.

“I was one of the gun-owning Americans that heard your speech regarding ‘Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15.’ Well, I am here to say, ‘Hell no you’re not,” she said.

.@BetoORourke said he would take your guns. I drove 3 hours to say HELL NO! RETWEET if you agree with me!#HellNObeto pic.twitter.com/gC7b22CN1J — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 5, 2020

The failed presidential candidate used to incident to paint Boebert as illogical.

“A woman in CO told me ‘hell no’ she won’t give back her AR-15. I listened, but by her logic: Why shouldn’t you be allowed to have a bazooka or a tank? These are the conversations Congress shouldn’t be afraid of — because if we’re going to end this epidemic, we need to have them,” O’Rourke tweeted.

A woman in CO told me “hell no” she won’t give back her AR-15. I listened, but by her logic: Why shouldn’t you be allowed to have a bazooka or a tank? These are the conversations Congress shouldn’t be afraid of—because if we’re going to end this epidemic, we need to have them. pic.twitter.com/UJN02kwh6O — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 20, 2019

The freshman class of Republicans coming into the House of Representatives, like Boebert, are bringing a mix of enthusiasm and controversy that will likely continue to make waves in the news for years to come.

Whether or not you agree with Boebert’s boisterous attitude about the Second Amendment, most people can understand that Republican voters have been yearning for fresh faces at all levels of government.

The proud gun-toting mom from Colorado just so happens to be one of them.

