Incoming Dem Virginia Governor Appoints DEI Director Who Cheered on Destroying the Constitution

Democratic Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger has appointed a chief diversity officer who previously appeared to agree with comments about parts of the U.S. Constitution needing to be dismantled.

Spanberger announced the appointment of Dr. Sesha Joi Moon to serve as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s chief diversity officer and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion on Tuesday, saying in a statement that Moon’s “experience across government, education, and the nonprofit sectors gives her firsthand insight into the ways in which we can build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Virginia for every family.” However, during part of an August 2024 appearance on Raben’s “The Ask” podcast, Moon appeared to agree with Whitney Tome, the managing principal at Raben, after Tome claimed that some parts of the U.S. Constitution should be dismantled.

“Even the fundamental structure of our Constitution is flawed, like everybody quotes ‘we the people’ [and] all the things, and I’m with us, generally speaking, but I also have to look and say like ‘yeah but there’s a lot of things in the Constitution that didn’t say I was a person,’” Tome said during the podcast.

“Correct!” Moon said.

“And, I’m always thinking about what part of that do we need to dismantle to truly get to vision,” Tome continued.

“Oh, you’re my type of girl,” Moon replied.

Additionally, Moon claimed during a discussion at Forbes’ BLK Summit in June 2024 that she believes DEI is “a constitutional mandate.”

“I believe a couple of things that I think are really important. I truly do approach this work from a nonpartisan lens. For me, DEI is not a red or blue issue,” Moon said. “It is actually a constitutional mandate.”

“I am deeply honored by my nomination as the next Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Moon said in a Tuesday statement. “As a proud Virginia native, I look forward to joining the cabinet of Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger as her historic administration works to advance a future in which all Virginians have access to opportunity — to include residents from some of the hardest-to-reach communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

Moon previously served as the House of Representatives’ chief diversity officer during the 117th and 118th Congresses — a role to which she was appointed by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi — according to the news release from Spanberger’s transition team.

Some of Moon’s other previous roles include serving as the chief impact officer for Girl Scouts USA and the chief diversity officer for the National Institute of Standards and Technology at the Commerce Department, according to her LinkedIn profile. Moon was born in Richmond, Virginia, and now resides in Fairfax County, Va. along with her pet cockapoo, Benji, per her LinkedIn.

In 2023, Moon was recognized at the United Nations as one of “100 of the Most Influential People of African Descent,” according to the Human Capital Institute.

Spanberger’s press team did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Moon could not immediately be reached for comment.

