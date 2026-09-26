Incoming Democrat Rep. for NYC Arrested for Refusing to Obey Police Orders, Attempting to Get Netanyahu Arrested

Dozens of New York Democratic politicians, including incoming Rep. Darializa Avila Chevalier, were arrested on Thursday for ignoring police orders during an anti-Israel protest.

“If the police call us to disperse, I will not be leaving, which will likely mean that I will be arrested today,” Avila Chevalier told WPIX at the protest.

While Avila Chevalier has not yet won the election, a very deep blue New York 13th District practically guarantees a victory.

For all intents and purposes, the district’s future lawmaker entered a situation intending to defy the police officers tasked with keeping our streets safe.

As if their job wasn’t hard enough, now they have to deal with whiny and rebellious politicians.

The anti-Israel protest concurred with Netanyahu’s address at the U.N. headquarters just a few blocks away.

“I refuse to allow a war criminal to roam the streets of our city unchallenged,” Avila Chevalier told City & State after her arrest. “I refuse to play host to a man who has overseen the slaughter or injury of more than 64,000 children in Gaza with American taxpayer dollars.”

Avila Chevalier, however, wasn’t the only New York Democrat voicing frustration. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, at least, chose the peaceful route and released a scathing statement in response to Netanyahu’s speech.

“As he has done time and again, Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide of Palestinians,” Mamdani said.

“Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Avila Chevalier similarly invoked the International Criminal Court, ignoring the fact that the United States does not recognize the legitimacy of that organization.

This isn’t the only thing that these two politicians have in common. More important than their globalist view of justice and common link to New York, Avila Chevalier and Mamdani are both democratic socialists and share the absurd ideas associated with this ideology.

To the shock of absolutely no one, the politician arrested for disrespecting the rule of law has previously tweeted about abolishing police, prisons, and borders, and has explicitly called for the government to seize private property. All of the really bad ideas tend to run together.

Speaking of running together, there were more than a dozen elected officials and candidates among the roughly 250-person protest. Several of them were arrested with Avila Chevalier.

Welcome to the DSA.

These are the craziest of the crazies, they don’t respect our laws, and there’s nothing preventing them from taking office. They want to abolish the presidency, eliminate the Supreme Court, and nationalize the means of production.

Many of these politicians, however, aren’t being completely genuine — they’re opportunists taking advantage of the moment. For example, when being arrested, Avila Chevalier threw up a peace sign with her fingers, a giant grin stretching across her face.

If this is your disposition while claiming to protest for a serious and noble cause, you might have different motives. These “protestors,” like Darializa Chevalier, spent some time shouting in front of cameras, played being arrested, and then were released with no issue. Only… pic.twitter.com/9h6uCL8UcK — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 25, 2026

Do these sound like the actions of a woman who genuinely believes that there is a genocide occurring in Palestine?

No. Of course not. This wasn’t civil disobedience — it was marketing.

At the end of the day, these New York Democrats will do or say whatever it takes to win hearts, minds, and elections — even if it means violating the laws of our great nation.

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