Incompetent or Quiet Part Out Loud? Biden Refers to VP as 'President Harris'

There President Joe Biden goes again referring to his No. 2 as being in charge.

During the opening, apparently off-the-cuff remarks of a commencement address he delivered at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on Friday, Biden indicated Vice President Kamala Harris holds the top job in the administration.

“Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum,” he told the graduates.

South Carolina State is a historically black college, and Biden was trying to highlight that Harris is a graduate of one too.







Later in the speech, when Biden was reading from a teleprompter, he did properly identify Harris’ official position.

“I see HBCU excellence every single day in my administration, and that’s not, I’m not exaggerating. Vice President Harris, my Cabinet, Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA, senior White House staff, staff across my entire administration,” he said.

It was not the first time Biden had referred to Harris as president, and it does make you wonder whether it’s some kind of Freudian slip or just Biden being Biden.

In March, he said, “When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”







Then there was the time last December when Biden called Harris the “president-elect.”

Joe Biden again says the quiet part out loud: “President-elect Harris” pic.twitter.com/e6kSlwDlnr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2020

Harris laid the groundwork for confusion herself before they had even been elected when she spoke of “A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” in September 2020.







At least based on what we’ve seen of her performance in public, it’s hard to believe that Harris is calling the shots behind the scenes like something out of a Shakespearean play.

The president’s handlers likely chose her following the same playbook former President Barack Obama’s handlers did when they tapped Biden: Make sure the vice president does not outshine the commander-in-chief.

Such is proving to be the case.

Biden’s approval rating Friday in the RealClearPolitics average was 44.1 percent approval and 50.5 percent disapproval.

However, Harris’ rating was even worse, with just 40.5 percent viewing her favorably and 52.7 percent unfavorably in the RCP average.

In other words, Biden is more than 6 percent underwater, while Harris is double that at over 12 percent.

The greatest source of job security Joe Biden has is Kamala Harris.

People know she would make an even worse president than he has proved to be.

The former California senator dropped out of the presidential race before the first Democratic primary vote was cast in 2020 because so few supported her candidacy.

Let’s chalk up Biden’s seeming promotion of Harris on Friday to another verbal gaffe and just hope his words never prove prophetic.

