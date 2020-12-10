Senate Democrats are so dazed and confused that they voted to pass two completely contradictory rules that canceled each other out.

The left-wing circus erupted Wednesday when Democratic senators were trying to decide if Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois could continue as their whip (the No. 2 spot in the party’s caucus) while also assuming the top spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee after California’s Dianne Feinstein stepped down.

Under a proposal pushed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Durbin would have to choose between the two positions.

Whitehouse had hoped to succeed Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee because he was next in line behind Durbin on the panel, according to The Hill.

In contrast, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia proposed a rule change that would allow Durbin to hold both posts. In exchange, he’d have to resign as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee.

Feinstein had agreed to resign from the Judiciary Committee amid complaints from her own caucus that she wasn’t harsh enough in her questioning of Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Instead of resolving the issue during a two-hour secret ballot vote, Senate Democrats ended up passing both measures.

Laughably, they later blamed flawed ballots for the inane outcome.

Let the irony sink in: Democrats used flawed ballots during an intraparty vote that tainted and nullified the outcome? You don’t say!

“I can tell you that what was supposed to be an A or B vote, was yes-no, yes-no vote,” Whitehouse said, according to The Hill. “There’s a flaw in the ballot, and therefore we need to revote.”

After voting again, Senate Democrats eventually sided with Kaine’s proposal, which would allow Durbin to retain his No. 2 spot in the party’s caucus as well as assume the top position on the Judiciary Committee in January.

Under the arrangement, Durbin will have to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee, something he said he was willing to do.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the upcoming Georgia senate runoffs on Jan. 5, because those races will decide whether the GOP maintains its majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

With the results of the still-contested presidential election currently in litigation, the stakes have never been higher.

For his part, President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Last weekend, Trump held a raucous rally in Georgia, where he urged his legion of supporters to vote for the two incumbents.

“At stake in this election is control of the U.S. Senate, and that really means control of this country,” the president said. “The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar.

“Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country.”

