Inconvenient Picture Surfaces After Boston Mayor Compares ICE Agents to Neo-Nazis

Deep-blue Boston can’t stop being embarrassed by its Democratic mayor.

Michelle Wu, a first-term mayor running for re-election, has already disgraced herself on the national stage repeatedly since taking office — getting caught throwing a Christmas party for non-whites only, for instance, or expressing fatalistic helplessness as her own city’s black residents lost a treasured community center thanks to then-President Joe Biden’s invasion of illegal immigrants.

But in comparing agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to a neo-Nazi group active in New England, she disgraced her whole city.

As reported by WFXT-TV, the Fox affiliate in Boston, Wu used a May 30 interview with Boston’s public radio station, WBUR, to brand ICE agents as “secret police.” She also implicitly condemned its agents for sometimes being masked during apprehensions of illegal aliens (of which Boston has many).

When she was asked about that grossly offensive characterization on Wednesday, she had a chance to backpedal, but instead got even more grossly offensive.

SHOCKING: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compares ICE agents to neo-Nazis: “I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks.” pic.twitter.com/kMOh8O9Vof — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 5, 2025

“I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks,” Wu said, according to WFXT. “We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks: NSC-131 routinely wears masks.”

“NSC-131” might not ring a lot of bells nationally, but it’s a neo-Nazi group based in New England that a 2023 Boston Globe report described as including 30 to 40 members with an enemies list that includes “drag performers, immigrants, Jews, communists, all people of color, and, sometimes, law enforcement.”

(NSC stands for National Socialist Club. The “131” is an “is an alphanumeric code for ACA, or ‘Anti-Communist Action,’” the Globe reported.)

That’s the group — an apparently tiny rabble mouthing racist belligerence — that the mayor of Boston chose for comparison with the federal agency tasked with enforcing immigration laws in the country.

Even worse, she did it on the basis that ICE agents are sometimes masked during operations.

Leftists have no problems with masks when they suit their ends — like the anti-Semite mobs that rampaged on American campuses last year to “protest” against Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists. But Wu didn’t mention that, of course.

And naturally, she elided the reason ICE agents feel compelled to mask in the first place — because of the danger they face from leftists launching attacks on ICE personnel.

In a video posted to the social media platform X on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley called Wu’s statements “recklessly inflammatory.”

“We will not apologize for doing our job.” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley responds to recent statements made by @MayorWu about @ICEgov operations in Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/GFGVg18LjF — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) June 4, 2025

“Federal agents in marked jackets and vests are masking their faces because people like Mayor Wu have created false narratives about their mission,” Foley said. “Federal agents and their children are being threatened, doxed, and assaulted. That is why they must hide their faces.”

In other words, masking to deal with danger is a good deal different from masking to hide an identity to avoid consequences for illegal behavior.

This is something Wu should know, since like most Democrats, she was an ardent mask mandater during the COVID era.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin made that point with a social media post showing Wu speaking at a news conference during the pandemic.

Boston’s sanctuary Mayor Michelle Wu now has now compared mask-wearing ICE agents to a Neo-Nazi group. “I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks,” Wu said. pic.twitter.com/SoKDUSP6z3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 5, 2025

Obviously, there are differences between masking during the pandemic and the ICE agents’ activities in the post-pandemic world.

But there are similarities, too — and that makes the image of Wu in a mask surfacing now particularly inconvenient for the mayor.

Masking during the pandemic was perceived as a method of personal protection while going about necessary business. (Whether masking against an infinitesimally small virus had any actual benefits is a different question.)

What the ICE agents are doing, as Foley noted, is protecting themselves against a danger of far greater immediacy than COVID — the hordes of tech-savvy radicals who have no compunction about using the image of agents engaged in the necessary business of enforcing the nation’s immigration laws to threaten or harass those same agents, or the agents’ families.

Wu would never have likened herself to a neo-Nazi for wearing a mask during the pandemic, but has no qualms about smearing the reputations of men and women risking their lives in the service of their country for doing the same, and in the face of far greater danger.

For Boston, it’s beyond embarrassing. It’s enough to make decent residents of the city — and there are countless of them — ashamed to show their faces.

The rest of the country should hope they remember this when it comes time to cast their ballots.

